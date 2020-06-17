Search

Discount retailer could close more than 250 stores

PUBLISHED: 11:51 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 17 June 2020

Poundstretcher in Thetford. Pic: Archant

Bargain chain Poundstretcher, with stores across Norfolk, could shut more than half its shops unless it secures a rent deal.

The discount retailer, with stores in Yarmouth, Dereham, Swaffham, Thetford, King’s Lynn as well as Lowestoft, Suffolk and Wisbech, Cambridgeshire is using a CVA, a company voluntary agreement, to slash rents by up to 40 per cent at 84 stores.

The future of a further 253 of its 450 shops will be decided ‘depending on the commercial merits of each store’, after a six-week negotiation period with landlords, its restructuring partner KPMG said.

In April Poundstretcher become the latest retailer to kick off a review of its finances despite being one of the few non-food chains to continue trading during lockdown.

It kept many of its stores open because of selling some essential items such as medicines.

