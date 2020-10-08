Couple’s woe after finding out holiday was scrapped after ‘reading it in the paper’

Facing their holiday to Tenerife being cancelled; Chris Humphries, 79 and his wife Valerie, 73. Pic: submitted

A couple are among dozens whose long-awaited getaways to Tenerife from Norwich in September have been cancelled by tour operator TUI.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flights to the sun from Norwich Airport are back on. Pic: Archant Flights to the sun from Norwich Airport are back on. Pic: Archant

Valerie and Chris Humphries, from Lakenham, were shocked after they read in this newspaper TUI were resuming flights from Norwich to Tenerife but not until October 8.

They had booked a week’s package holiday flying from Norwich on September 13 and had no idea the trip was not on.

Mrs Humphries, 73, queried it with TUI but was initially assured the flights were going ahead. In fact, even though TUI have now confirmed the flights are off the firm has still not contacted the couple.

MORE: Travel agents see demand soar for an escape from lockdown

“After reading that TUI were starting from Norwich on October 8, I rang them and waited 25 minutes to get through to someone and they told me the flight was going ahead and the date that was in the paper was for people actually booking now,” Mrs Humphries said.

You may also want to watch:

“I wish it had been made more plain to people like us as to what actually was going on.”

The couple said they would not be rebooking because of restrictions as a result of coronavirus.

“You can’t have the buffet in the hotel, you have to be careful where you walk and so I think it’s better we don’t go,” Mrs Humphries added.

“We booked it last September and paid more than £1,000. We’ll be asking for a refund but I don’t think TUI should have said what they did.”

A spokeswoman from TUI issued a statement apologising for the confusion, saying: “In light of the unprecedented halt on worldwide travel, our teams have been busy reviewing and planning for travel post-Covid-19. We’ve therefore had to make the incredibly difficult decision to cancel our summer flying programme from Norwich in 2020. However, we plan to resume flights from Norwich from October 8, 2020 to ensure they are available in time for the half-term holidays.

“We know how much our customers value flying from our regional airports, so we thank them for their patience during this extraordinary time, and we can’t wait to be taking them away again from Norwich from October.”