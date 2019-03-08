Search

Well-heeled footwear brand worn by celebrities to open first ever shop in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:17 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 01 October 2019

Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, who run Fairfax & Favor, which is coming to Holt. Pic: Fairfax & Favor

The upmarket footwear brand Fairfax & Favor, which has its HQ in the county, is to open its first ever shop in the UK in Holt.

The firm started six years ago by two schoolfriends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, both 28, with the name derived from their middle names, has grown nationwide with more than 50 stockists across England, Scotland and Ireland.

Their most famous item, high boots for both men and women, helped take the brand to national acclaim, with the footwear aimed at being both practical, worn by people for country pursuits as well as a fashion statement, also worn by those living in town and cities.

Famous clients range from TV's racing presenter Clare Balding to Josh Patterson from Made in Chelsea.

The new Fairfax & Favor shop, which has an official opening on October 17, is at 23, High Street, Holt, formerly occupied by an optician's and next door to renowned local department store Bakers & Larners.

The opening will give people a look at the new autumn/winter collection with canapes and gin refreshments from locally-based Twelve Keys gin.

As well as boots, Fairfax & Favor stocks shoes for men and woen, including their renowned loafers, as well as gifts and accessories.

The firm is based at Narford Hall, in the west of the county.

