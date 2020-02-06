Search

Unusual home goes up for sale for £120,000

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 February 2020

Live on the river in this unusual home for sale. Pic: Howards

Live on the river in this unusual home for sale. Pic: Howards

It offers a fabulous way to get away from it all but you don't have to make do without basic necessities in life such as electricity and a loo.

Live on the river in a houseboat. This sherherd's hut comes as part of the sale. Pic: HowardsLive on the river in a houseboat. This sherherd's hut comes as part of the sale. Pic: Howards

This houseboat in Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, is for sale for as part of a package which includes its mooring plot and a shepherd's hut with a bathroom and a luxury outdoor dining area. You've got electricity and water with a shower, loo and basin as well as one bedroom. This has a fold-up double bed making room for a table and chairs. The kitchen comes with a sink, fridge-freezer and a cooker with a hob leading to a sitting room with a sofa and a TV point with double doors leading to a decked area with seating. You've also got another boat with an electric outboard, also with a mooring.

Live on the river in a houseboat. Pic: HowardsLive on the river in a houseboat. Pic: Howards

But the added luxuries come at a price; so the home on the water has the same pricetag as a basic terraced house in Norwich.

Agents Howards, selling the 90ft x 65ft mooring, said: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire a large freehold mooring plot set directly on the River Yare.

Situated on Yarmouth Road in Norwich with stunning views overlooking the river, it offers a 40ft x 7ft houseboat, a shepherd's hut, a spacious wooden chalet including electricity and water and a bathroom. There's also a large laid to lawn area featuring a wooden gazebo with seating and a separate area for alfresco dining, perfect for outdoor entertaining. This unique plot also benefits from electricity, water and a boat with an electric outboard, also with mooring to the opposite side of river."

Live on the river in a houseboat. But you get this luxurious ouide space too. Pic: HowardsLive on the river in a houseboat. But you get this luxurious ouide space too. Pic: Howards

Live on the river in a houseboat but you get this luxurious outdoor space too. Pic: HowardsLive on the river in a houseboat but you get this luxurious outdoor space too. Pic: Howards

Live on the river wit this view. Pic: HowardsLive on the river wit this view. Pic: Howards

