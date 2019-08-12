Safety app put to the public as founders eye expansion

The Safepoint app and portal has been launched for public use today.

A team of Norfolk graduates will be placing their product in the hands of the public for the first time - just two years after the company was founded.

Future 50 firm Safepoint was originally pitched at hackathon event Sync the City in 2017.

Chief executive Callum Coombes won the event along with his team, and later left his job as a software engineer to work full-time on the project.

And two years on the lone worker safety app is ready to be launched to the public, with the Safepoint team hoping to have 400 to 500 people using their app in the coming months.

The team is based out of the University of East Anglia's Enterprise Centre. As alumni of the institution, Mr Coombes says its support has been invaluable.

"It would have been much more difficult to launch this business if we hadn't been backed so much by the University," he said. "They gave us some initial grants, they helped us with mentoring through their network, and they've helped us get set up here at the centre."

The Safepoint app works between a desktop and mobile app, with workers setting how long a task should take them to be logged with the central system.

This task shows on the dashboard of the system, along with extra notes and a GPS location.

If the task is not marked as completed by the worker then this sets off an alert in the central system - prompting someone to go and check on the worker.

Safepoint has already bought a number of partners on board to test the system, from engineers to accountants.

James Roger, co-founder and software engineer, said: "It's exciting to see all of our hard work finally put into people's hands. We never would have reached this huge milestone if it wasn't for such a brilliant and hard working team. I can't wait to see the progress we make in the coming years."

Once the team has upped the amount of people using the platform, they would like to add extra features such as sensors to monitor falls or inactivity.

To test the Safepoint app, visit the website or call 08081780102.