Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Safety app put to the public as founders eye expansion

12 August, 2019 - 06:00
The Safepoint app and portal has been launched for public use today. Inset: chief executive Callum Coombes. Picture: Safepoint

The Safepoint app and portal has been launched for public use today. Inset: chief executive Callum Coombes. Picture: Safepoint

Safepoint

A team of Norfolk graduates will be placing their product in the hands of the public for the first time - just two years after the company was founded.

Future 50 firm Safepoint was originally pitched at hackathon event Sync the City in 2017.

Chief executive Callum Coombes won the event along with his team, and later left his job as a software engineer to work full-time on the project.

And two years on the lone worker safety app is ready to be launched to the public, with the Safepoint team hoping to have 400 to 500 people using their app in the coming months.

The team is based out of the University of East Anglia's Enterprise Centre. As alumni of the institution, Mr Coombes says its support has been invaluable.

"It would have been much more difficult to launch this business if we hadn't been backed so much by the University," he said. "They gave us some initial grants, they helped us with mentoring through their network, and they've helped us get set up here at the centre."

You may also want to watch:

The Safepoint app works between a desktop and mobile app, with workers setting how long a task should take them to be logged with the central system.

This task shows on the dashboard of the system, along with extra notes and a GPS location.

If the task is not marked as completed by the worker then this sets off an alert in the central system - prompting someone to go and check on the worker.

Safepoint has already bought a number of partners on board to test the system, from engineers to accountants.

James Roger, co-founder and software engineer, said: "It's exciting to see all of our hard work finally put into people's hands. We never would have reached this huge milestone if it wasn't for such a brilliant and hard working team. I can't wait to see the progress we make in the coming years."

Once the team has upped the amount of people using the platform, they would like to add extra features such as sensors to monitor falls or inactivity.

To test the Safepoint app, visit the website or call 08081780102.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Police and residents working together to stop drug dealing

District and county councillor, Julie Brociek-Coulton, walking along an alleyway off Silver Street in 2018 with PC James Marrison, where there was evidence of drug users using the alley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Police and residents working together to stop drug dealing

District and county councillor, Julie Brociek-Coulton, walking along an alleyway off Silver Street in 2018 with PC James Marrison, where there was evidence of drug users using the alley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Revenge porn victim receives worldwide support after blasting ex-partner’s suspended prison sentence

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Bishop to give sermon from top of Norwich Cathedral’s helter skelter

The Helter Skelter installed in Norwich Cathedral as part of their 'Seeing It Differently' project . Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Safety app put to the public as founders eye expansion

The Safepoint app and portal has been launched for public use today. Inset: chief executive Callum Coombes. Picture: Safepoint
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists