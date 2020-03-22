Can you help the UEA start 3D printing ventilators and masks?

The University of East Anglia has issued a call for help to start 3D printing ventilators, masks and other critical medical equipment.

Dr Aram Saeed, in the School of Pharmacy, and Ben Garrod, in the School of Biological Sciences, are mobilising a team at UEA - and across other universities – to start identifying and gathering materials needed for the process. The finished items will then be given to hospitals.

Dr Saeed is looking for people with software skills – particularly Solidworks for CAD design, and those trained in 3D scanners and conversion of files to STIL files (printable version).

He is also looking for printers - Fused Deposition Modeling (FMD), that uses thermoplastic filaments, brands Makerbot or similar, and SLA types printers which use liquid resins.

Blueprints for ventilators or parts are also needed, as well as PEEP valves.

People with project management or administration skills for file sharing and on boarding are also needed.

Companies or individuals who can help with expenses are also welcome.

Dr Saeed said: “There is a nationwide effort to forge a realtime partnership between the healthcare services, academic institutions and businesses in all sizes to fight back against COVID19. We hope to be able to find creative solutions faster and fight back harder than ever before.”

John Fagan, organiser of Sync the City, has called on the regional tech community for support. He said: “Now is our chance as a community to get behind Dr. Aram Saeed great initiative, step up and help our people when they most need it. Please reach out to us via our sign up form, and we will get back to you.”

To sign up, visit https://theuserstory.us12.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=c879c3f7447301f69551fe3de&id=b19befb01a.