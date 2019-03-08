7 of the most unique Airbnb properties you can stay at in Norfolk

A round-up of some of the quirkiest Airbnb properties in Norfolk. Photos (left to right): Chris Pope, Adam Jackson, Submitted. Submitted

From Windmills to Iron Age round houses, there are some weird and wonderful Airbnb properties to stay at in Norfolk. Here are seven of the most unique.

Brick and flint shed, Langham. Photo: Alison Murday Brick and flint shed, Langham. Photo: Alison Murday

A garden shed, Langham

Though the host of this property calls this accommodation “the shed in my garden” you won’t be staying in a ramshackle wooden dwelling or have to share your space with garden tools. In fact this flint building, though modest in size, has its own en suite bathroom among the facilities. It sleeps two guests and even has under floor heating so it’s sure to be a cosy stay. At time of writing 100pc of recent guests have rated their stay at the shed as five star.

Hot tub retreat, Marsham. Photo: Paul Inch Hot tub retreat, Marsham. Photo: Paul Inch

Hot tub retreat, Marsham

If you are looking for a romantic hideaway in 500 acres of woodland with hot tubs on top, then you need look no further than Stiltz in Marsham. Once you’ve finished your busy day of lounging in a hot tub then you can rest up in a king size four-poster bed or, if you still aren’t warm enough, relax in front of the woodburner. At time of writing 90pc of recent guests have rated Stiltz five stars.

Albion Cottage, Happisburgh. Photo: Submitted Albion Cottage, Happisburgh. Photo: Submitted

A Victorian gem, Happisburgh

Albion cottage in Happisburgh is a history lover’s dream with its charming Victorian decor. The brick and flint cottage on the Norfolk coast is pet friendly, sleeps four guests and is just 10 minutes away from the beach. At time of writing 100pc of recent guests have rated Albion Cottage five stars.

Glamping in the woods near Grimston. Photo: Happy Valley Norfolk Glamping in the woods near Grimston. Photo: Happy Valley Norfolk

Glamping in the woods, Grimston

One for those who love the outdoors, this raised shepherd’s hut is located at the top of a hill adjoining a 250 acre Norfolk Wildlife Trust Site. Hosts advise you bring bikes to enjoy the surrounding countryside and when you’ve worked up an appetite you can take advantage of the areas wealth of gastro pubs. At time of writing 100pc of recent guests rated this accommodation five stars.

Scandinavian lodge near Weybourne. Photo: Neil Longdin Scandinavian lodge near Weybourne. Photo: Neil Longdin

Scandinavian lodge, Weybourne

The hosts of this accommodation promise you’ll get back to nature in style at the striking scandi style lodge about a mile and a half inland from the coastal village of Weybourne. The retreat is furnished in a contemporary style and has three bedrooms. A short distance away from a train station where you can catch the Poppy Line steam train to Holt or Sheringham, this dwelling has the potential to provide an idyllic break. And you can even bring a dog or two with you for an additional fee.

Iron Age round house and yurt near Norwich. Photo: Adam Jackson Iron Age round house and yurt near Norwich. Photo: Adam Jackson

Yurt and Iron Age Roundhouse, near Norwich

One of the most eye catching entries on the list, this strikingly different dwelling occupies a secluded secret meadow in countryside outside Norwich. If you’ve always wanted to spend time in a thatched Iron Age round house then this is your opportunity, as it will act as your living room while the yurt is where you’ll sleep. At time of writing 100pc of recent guests rated this accommodation five stars.

The windmill in Stoke Ferry. Photo: Chris Pope The windmill in Stoke Ferry. Photo: Chris Pope

A grade two listed windmill, Stoke Ferry

This seven storey windmill and its adjoining property boast capacity for more than 16 guests, has seven bedrooms and three baths - so you won’t be short on space if you opt for a holiday with family and friends. There’s also a heated outdoor pool and a games barn, giving you plenty to do even without leaving the vast property. At time of writing 100pc of recent guests rated this accommodation five stars.