Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

7 of the most unique Airbnb properties you can stay at in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:51 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 29 March 2019

A round-up of some of the quirkiest Airbnb properties in Norfolk. Photos (left to right): Chris Pope, Adam Jackson, Submitted.

A round-up of some of the quirkiest Airbnb properties in Norfolk. Photos (left to right): Chris Pope, Adam Jackson, Submitted.

Submitted

From Windmills to Iron Age round houses, there are some weird and wonderful Airbnb properties to stay at in Norfolk. Here are seven of the most unique.

Brick and flint shed, Langham. Photo: Alison MurdayBrick and flint shed, Langham. Photo: Alison Murday

A garden shed, Langham

Though the host of this property calls this accommodation “the shed in my garden” you won’t be staying in a ramshackle wooden dwelling or have to share your space with garden tools. In fact this flint building, though modest in size, has its own en suite bathroom among the facilities. It sleeps two guests and even has under floor heating so it’s sure to be a cosy stay. At time of writing 100pc of recent guests have rated their stay at the shed as five star.

Hot tub retreat, Marsham. Photo: Paul InchHot tub retreat, Marsham. Photo: Paul Inch

Hot tub retreat, Marsham

If you are looking for a romantic hideaway in 500 acres of woodland with hot tubs on top, then you need look no further than Stiltz in Marsham. Once you’ve finished your busy day of lounging in a hot tub then you can rest up in a king size four-poster bed or, if you still aren’t warm enough, relax in front of the woodburner. At time of writing 90pc of recent guests have rated Stiltz five stars.

Albion Cottage, Happisburgh. Photo: SubmittedAlbion Cottage, Happisburgh. Photo: Submitted

A Victorian gem, Happisburgh

Albion cottage in Happisburgh is a history lover’s dream with its charming Victorian decor. The brick and flint cottage on the Norfolk coast is pet friendly, sleeps four guests and is just 10 minutes away from the beach. At time of writing 100pc of recent guests have rated Albion Cottage five stars.

Glamping in the woods near Grimston. Photo: Happy Valley NorfolkGlamping in the woods near Grimston. Photo: Happy Valley Norfolk

Glamping in the woods, Grimston

One for those who love the outdoors, this raised shepherd’s hut is located at the top of a hill adjoining a 250 acre Norfolk Wildlife Trust Site. Hosts advise you bring bikes to enjoy the surrounding countryside and when you’ve worked up an appetite you can take advantage of the areas wealth of gastro pubs. At time of writing 100pc of recent guests rated this accommodation five stars.

Scandinavian lodge near Weybourne. Photo: Neil LongdinScandinavian lodge near Weybourne. Photo: Neil Longdin

Scandinavian lodge, Weybourne

The hosts of this accommodation promise you’ll get back to nature in style at the striking scandi style lodge about a mile and a half inland from the coastal village of Weybourne. The retreat is furnished in a contemporary style and has three bedrooms. A short distance away from a train station where you can catch the Poppy Line steam train to Holt or Sheringham, this dwelling has the potential to provide an idyllic break. And you can even bring a dog or two with you for an additional fee.

Iron Age round house and yurt near Norwich. Photo: Adam JacksonIron Age round house and yurt near Norwich. Photo: Adam Jackson

Yurt and Iron Age Roundhouse, near Norwich

One of the most eye catching entries on the list, this strikingly different dwelling occupies a secluded secret meadow in countryside outside Norwich. If you’ve always wanted to spend time in a thatched Iron Age round house then this is your opportunity, as it will act as your living room while the yurt is where you’ll sleep. At time of writing 100pc of recent guests rated this accommodation five stars.

The windmill in Stoke Ferry. Photo: Chris PopeThe windmill in Stoke Ferry. Photo: Chris Pope

A grade two listed windmill, Stoke Ferry

This seven storey windmill and its adjoining property boast capacity for more than 16 guests, has seven bedrooms and three baths - so you won’t be short on space if you opt for a holiday with family and friends. There’s also a heated outdoor pool and a games barn, giving you plenty to do even without leaving the vast property. At time of writing 100pc of recent guests rated this accommodation five stars.

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

‘Our hearts are broken into a million pieces’ - mum’s tribute as Norwich musician loses cancer battle

Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Stolen car crashes after police chase through city centre

Officers from Moonshot City arrested the driver after a short chase through Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two car crash on outskirts of Norfolk village

Two cars crashed near East Harling around 7am Friday (March 29). Photo: Google

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fourth crash in six hours on A47

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: NARS

TEAM NEWS: Farke delivers major fitness boost for Boro trip

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City's Championship trip to Middlesbrough on Friday lunchtime Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chinese food firm awarded £600,000 of your money for factory it never opened

Back in October 2015 Chinese food producer, Freshasia, announced it was opening a new factory in Little Melton thanks to support from the New Anglia LEP. Photo: Keith Whitmore

Les Miserables coming to Norwich Theatre Royal

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich in 2020

Woman in her 60s sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus

Beccles Road, where a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted. Photo; Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists