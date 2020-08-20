Search

Artisan crumpet company in Norfolk hoping to expand after ‘snowball’ in orders

PUBLISHED: 15:55 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 20 August 2020

Kat Ajomale of Crumpetorium, with two of her topped crumpets, chocolate and orange and stem ginger. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

The founder of an artisan crumpet company which started in lockdown is hoping to expand her business due to orders continuing to “snowball”.

Crumpetorium's crumpets, chocolate and orange and stem ginger. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Crumpetorium's crumpets, chocolate and orange and stem ginger. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kat Ajomale, 30, of Wreningham, and her boyfriend Luke founded Crumpetorium after coming up with the idea while travelling around Perú.

Initially orders were delivered locally in Norfolk but now they are sending out the crumpets to people all over the country.

“For five months we were going on long walks and meeting people from Britain and Australia,” Miss Ajomale said. “It was on these walks where we were talking about what we miss most from home. The one that everyone agreed on was crumpets.”

After their travels, the pair arrived back in the UK to be greeted with lockdown and their thoughts turned to the memories of reminiscing about crumpets on their travels.

Kat Ajomale of Crumpetorium, creating her unique crumpets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kat Ajomale of Crumpetorium, creating her unique crumpets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We didn’t have jobs to go to so we thought why not? We began tinkering around with flavours and thought maybe this could be something,” she said.

Their unique range of homemade crumpets started selling from mid-April and Miss Ajomale said it “just started as a local business where we could drop the orders to people’s doorstep but now it has snowballed”.

“People have been really positive. There are a lot of food people in Norfolk and they have helped boost our business. It has been so helpful”.

Crumpet flavours on the online shop include Say Cheese, Chocolate Chipper, Chocolate Orange and Gourmet Ginger.

Crumpetorium unique crumpets wrapped up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Crumpetorium unique crumpets wrapped up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The company has received a lot of suggestions from customers and Miss Ajomale said “there could be potential for some seasonal flavours to be included on the menu in the months to come”.

At the moment, Crumpetorium is only a part-time job for Miss Ajomale as she is also a graphic designer.

“Maybe in the future, I would love to open up to market stalls and pop-up stalls. Also, I’d like to possibly do weddings and catering events,” she said. “I would just want more awareness about the business and a designated kitchen space”.

Crumpet prices start at £6 for a pack of six crumpets which can be ordered via the Crumpetorium website.

