Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Plan to bring in agency workers at Anglian Home Improvements opposed by union

PUBLISHED: 08:55 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 01 June 2019

Workers at the the Anglian Home Improvements factory in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Workers at the the Anglian Home Improvements factory in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Staff at Anglian Home Improvements face a battle to keep their regular pay and hours of work with their union backing them against proposals to bring in temporary workers.

The employers "need to understand the value of their dedicated trained workforce who have for many years resulted in a very profitable business," said Keith Dixon, regional organiser from the GMB union.

It is concerned over the proposals by Anglian Windows, trading as Anglian Home Improvements, relayed officially to staff on Thursday, which included a reduction in hours along with a 16% slash in salaries.

MORE: Anglian Home Improvements boss got £46,000 pay rise as company lost £4.7m

Mr Dixon said staff were briefed that the firm, which employs 1586 people including 200-300 at its Liberator Road factory in Norwich, would "introduce additional labour flexibility through the use of agency workers to protect the core workforce and labour cost," reducing staff hours from 48 to 40 a week.

There is now a consultation period of three months during which GMB will fight to protect its member's income, he added.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement released to this newspaper, he said: "GMB feel the company's proposal, if enacted, would result in a devastating financial impact upon the workforce in Anglian Windows. Anglian Windows need to understand the value of their dedicated trained workforce who have for many years resulted in a very profitable business.

MORE: Lotus new all electric hypercar assembled in Norfolk to be unveiled next month

"The proposed use of agency workers to undertake the work of existing employees is not likely to be accepted by our members. During the consultation period GMB will be exploring alternatives to the current proposal which will secure the financial status of our members.

"I have today written to all members to gain their feedback upon the proposal and how they feel it would impact them personally.

"GMB will be behind every one of our members in making sure their voices are heard in opposing this current proposal as we move forward."

Earlier this week it emerged how the company, one of Norfolk's biggest, and which handed out £2m in redundancies in 2018, gave its top paid director a 20% pay rise in the same period.

Most Read

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

‘That house was a death trap’ - Tenants share horror stories of rat plague and mushrooms in the shower

When the cooker was removed from under the counter, rat droppings and more mould was discovered. Picture: Kaye Nichols

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

‘That house was a death trap’ - Tenants share horror stories of rat plague and mushrooms in the shower

When the cooker was removed from under the counter, rat droppings and more mould was discovered. Picture: Kaye Nichols

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

A bug’s life – How industrious insects are recycling food waste for farmers

Soldier fly larvae are being used to turn rotting fruit waste into a valuable farming by-product. Picture: AMT Fruit
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists