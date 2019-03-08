Zero waste store officially opens in historic high street

Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store in Lowestoft's High Street. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Archant

A zero-waste store has opened in a town's historic high street, with owners welcoming countless visitors on their first day.

In an effort to help residents go plastic-free, David and Lorraine Le Grice have opened Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store in Lowestoft's High Street.

Customers are able to buy a range of ingredients, including flours and grains, as well as cleaning products, toiletries and alternative sanitary items in their own clean tubs or jars.

Mr Le Grice said: "It has been amazing and we have had some brilliant support from the local people.

"We've had people come visit us from Gorleston, Beccles and Southwold.

"We put one post on Facebook which went almost viral and there hasn't been a time when no one has been in the store.

"We have sold out of a couple of things because it's all been so popular.

"We have tried to make somewhere that is friendly for people and it has been very positive."

The store, at number 45, was has previously been an ironmonger, home store, cake supply shop and a dress shop, but has taken on a new look after a renovation project.

Mr Le Grice said: "It is great to be part of the historic High Street. The whole area needs some fresh businesses starting and others will follow suit.

"Since we had the front of the store painted, other shops have said they want theirs doing.

"That is the knock-on effect and you only need one or two new businesses to give it a boost.

"It has been wonderful."

For the Lowestoft couple, the business has been a chance to start a new adventure together.

Mr Le Grice said: "We are a family-run business, and we have our daughters helping out too. Families can do stuff together.

"People love the suggestion board and it's a really good help for us so we know what people want.

"We've also got a little wooden shop counter for children and they love it. It's really important for them to learn about waste too."