Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

New boxing academy launches to help young people

PUBLISHED: 10:36 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 04 February 2019

Matt Smith and Erika Clegg forming a new boxing academy to give young people a better start in life. Pic: submitted.

Matt Smith and Erika Clegg forming a new boxing academy to give young people a better start in life. Pic: submitted.

A boxing gym with branches in Norwich, Lowestoft and Beccles is launching a new academy in partnership with an agency aimed at improving the lives of young people.

Ultimate Boxing is teaming up with Spring, the ‘Agency for Change’ to launch the Spring Boxing Academy.

Founder Matt Smith will work to identify young people with a potential to develop their boxing talent and the mentoring will give them focus, discipline and self-respect.

Mr Smith said: “I think we all have a duty to support kids into a better future: the Spring Boxing Academy means we can do that. Everyone deserves the chance.”

Spring’s co-founder Erika Clegg said: “At Spring we have been training with Ultimate for years so can attest to the quality of the coaching and also to Matt’s complete dedication to the talented young people who train with him and his team.

You can contact Ultimate by emailing ultimateboxing@sky.com and Spring at erika@agencyforchange.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Trial to begin of former UEA lecturer accused of raping underage girl

Former UEA lecturer Julian Myerscough is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Photo: Archant

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trial to begin of former UEA lecturer accused of raping underage girl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

‘Numerous options’ for Patisserie Valerie rescue deal

Patisserie Valerie in Norwich's city centre, Picture: Archant

Stradsett Park Vintage Rally 2019 will be even bigger

Moto-Stunts International thrilled the crowds at Stradsett Country and Craft Fair with a daring display of jumps and other tricks. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists