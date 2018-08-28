New boxing academy launches to help young people

Matt Smith and Erika Clegg forming a new boxing academy to give young people a better start in life. Pic: submitted.

A boxing gym with branches in Norwich, Lowestoft and Beccles is launching a new academy in partnership with an agency aimed at improving the lives of young people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ultimate Boxing is teaming up with Spring, the ‘Agency for Change’ to launch the Spring Boxing Academy.

Founder Matt Smith will work to identify young people with a potential to develop their boxing talent and the mentoring will give them focus, discipline and self-respect.

Mr Smith said: “I think we all have a duty to support kids into a better future: the Spring Boxing Academy means we can do that. Everyone deserves the chance.”

Spring’s co-founder Erika Clegg said: “At Spring we have been training with Ultimate for years so can attest to the quality of the coaching and also to Matt’s complete dedication to the talented young people who train with him and his team.

You can contact Ultimate by emailing ultimateboxing@sky.com and Spring at erika@agencyforchange.co.uk