Students try Norfolk tipples to drum-up voting

David Holliday and Bob Bullock. Picture: prominentpr Archant

Students were given a chance to try some of Norfolk’s own tipples as brewers gave out free samples.

The Norfolk Brewhouse and Woodforde’s Brewery treated UEA students to a selection of samples in exchange for votes for the East of England Co-op’s Producer of the Year competition.

Bob Bullock, brewer at Woodforde’s Brewery said: “The event was a huge amount of fun and it allowed us to engage directly with people who might be new to our wide selection of produce.”

David Holliday, who runs The Norfolk Brewhouse with his wife Rachel Holliday, said: “A lot of younger people are not aware of how many wonderful locally-produced beers are on offer.”

The Norfolk Brewhouse and Woodforde’s Brewery are two of six finalists from across the East – joining two companies from Essex and two from Suffolk who are also vying for public votes.

To vote go to www.eastofengland.coop/poty2019.