UEA masters student sees thesis made reality thanks to Norfolk business’s support

Rob Mcindue and Art Cheung. Picture: Full Mix Marketing Full Mix Marketing

A University of East Anglia masters student has seen her thesis awarded a distinction, and put into practice at the firm where she gathered her data.

Art Cheung worked with Snetterton-based Johnston Logistics to analyse the efficiency of the business’s operations, and make improvement suggestions.

Spending time with the company’s team, Ms Cheung collected data from every process in the company’s warehouses, ranging from resources spent loading and unloading to measuring productivity when sorting goods.

Director Rob McIndoe said: “We were delighted to be approached by Professor Andrew Fearne as it’s always good to work collaboratively and gain a fresh perspective. Art’s well-researched data is very helpful and we wish her every success going forward!”

Ms Cheung said: “This has been an unforgettable experience and a fantastic opportunity to learn from such an established and recognised company.”