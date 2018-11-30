Search

Advanced search

UEA masters student sees thesis made reality thanks to Norfolk business’s support

30 November, 2018 - 05:30
Rob Mcindue and Art Cheung. Picture: Full Mix Marketing

Rob Mcindue and Art Cheung. Picture: Full Mix Marketing

Full Mix Marketing

A University of East Anglia masters student has seen her thesis awarded a distinction, and put into practice at the firm where she gathered her data.

Art Cheung worked with Snetterton-based Johnston Logistics to analyse the efficiency of the business’s operations, and make improvement suggestions.

Spending time with the company’s team, Ms Cheung collected data from every process in the company’s warehouses, ranging from resources spent loading and unloading to measuring productivity when sorting goods.

Director Rob McIndoe said: “We were delighted to be approached by Professor Andrew Fearne as it’s always good to work collaboratively and gain a fresh perspective. Art’s well-researched data is very helpful and we wish her every success going forward!”

Ms Cheung said: “This has been an unforgettable experience and a fantastic opportunity to learn from such an established and recognised company.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Comments have been disabled on this article.

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide