UEA has made 1200 litres of hand sanitiser gel in just over a week

The University of East Anglia has revealed it has produced 1200 litres of hand sanitiser gel since it started production just over a week ago. A spokesman for the Norwich-based University said: “By our calculations we make that around about 350,000 pairs of hands that have been cleaned.”

He added: "We've had a fantastic response to our callout for sanitiser materials and we'd like to thank those who have been in touch so far.

“We’re still very keen to hear from organisations who can provide us with ethanol but we are limited in production so please be aware that we not able to extend our sanitiser delivery beyond the trusts that we are currently working with.”

The sanitiser is being given to local councils and hospitals. The spokesman also thanked Southwold brewers Adnams and distillers Founding Drinks for their support so far.