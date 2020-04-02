Search

Advanced search

UEA has made 1200 litres of hand sanitiser gel in just over a week

02 April, 2020 - 06:00
UEA has already made 1200 litres of hand sanitiser. Picture: UEA

UEA has already made 1200 litres of hand sanitiser. Picture: UEA

Archant

The University of East Anglia has revealed it has produced 1200 litres of hand sanitiser gel since it started production just over a week ago.  A spokesman for the Norwich-based University said: “By our calculations we make that around about 350,000 pairs of hands that have been cleaned.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: BrightHouse collapses into administration  He added: “We’ve had a fantastic response to our callout for sanitiser materials and we’d like to thank those who have been in touch so far.

“We’re still very keen to hear from organisations who can provide us with ethanol but we are limited in production so please be aware that we not able to extend our sanitiser delivery beyond the trusts that we are currently working with.”

The sanitiser is being given to local councils and hospitals. The spokesman also thanked Southwold brewers Adnams and distillers Founding Drinks for their support so far.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Victim left with part of bowel protruding after Norwich stab attack

Kai West. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Revealed: Disgraceful lack of coronavirus equipment and tests for NHS staff

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Body found in River Ouse believed to be missing Skegness woman

Police have sealed off South Quay in King's Lynn as they deal with what appears to be a major incident involving all emergency services Picure: Chris Bishop
Drive 24