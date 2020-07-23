Search

For rent: a pair of semis with neighbours who include the Queen – but no cat lovers

PUBLISHED: 08:41 23 July 2020

Two homes have come up for rent on the Sandringham estate with the Queen as your neighbour. Pic: Archant/Sandringham

Two homes have come up for rent on the Sandringham estate with the Queen as your neighbour. Pic: Archant/Sandringham

Archant

A pair of semi detached houses are available to rent in Norfolk where you might just bump into royals living next door.

Cottages like this for rent on the Sandringham estate. Pic: Archant library/GoogleCottages like this for rent on the Sandringham estate. Pic: Archant library/Google

The two houses are on the Sandringham estate and not far from homes such as Anmer Hall, the temporasry residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Sandringham House, the country retreat of the Queen is less than three miles away.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children. Pic: ArchantThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children. Pic: Archant

The houses, available to rent for £875 and £725 a month each, come with off road parking, oil fired central heating and working fireplaces. One has two reception rooms, outbuildings and a large garden with a bathroom upstairs and the other has a ground floor bathroom and one reception room.

However, although dog owners will be considered there is a “a strict no cats policy.”

The properties are in the picturesque village of Anmer which has just 29 houses and a population of about 63.

Rather than advertising through an external letting agent, the homes are being promoted on the Sandringham estate’s own website and states the housing policy is that properties are let “as a primary residence, prioritising those who live and work locally.”

And, not suprisingly, you’ve got to pass a strict vetting policy to be taken on as a tenant.

The estate owns properties for rental across several villages nearby from Wolferton across to Bircham which are let “not on a first come, first served basis but rather on which prospective tenant is best suited to the property.”

The Queen at Sandringham. Pic: ArchantThe Queen at Sandringham. Pic: Archant

The properties are let to tenants on assured shorthold tenancies for a minimum period of a year, unfurnished and viewings are by appokntment only.

People who want to be considered need to apply first in writing.

Last year another cottage was rented on the estate, a two bedroom cottage called 20, Cherry Tree, for £700 a month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge resided at Anmer Hall throughout the coronavirus outbreak. The 18th century hall, screened by trees, was given to the couple by the Queen after they married.

They lived there full time until 2017, when the Prince left his job working as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance to concentrate on royal duties.

