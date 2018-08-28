Search

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

PUBLISHED: 11:24 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 29 January 2019

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Archant

Award-winning Norfolk businesses are listed alongside Michelin starred restaurants in the Oscars of the pub world.

The Duck Inn, Stanhoe. Picture: Ian BurtThe Duck Inn, Stanhoe. Picture: Ian Burt

Two Norfolk pubs have cemented their place as some of the best spots to eat in the UK, making it onto the prestigious Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list 2019.

Sitting alongside famed dining pubs such as The Sportsman and The Hand and Flowers are The Gunton Arms of Thorpe Market, which has appeared on the list in 2018, 2015 and 2014, placing at 44 in 2019, and The Duck Inn in Stanhoe.

This is the first time The Duck Inn (a finalist in The Observer Food Awards 2019) has made the listing, placing at 35, making it one of the highest new entries in the UK.

The awards, hosted by The Morning Advertiser and in their 10th year, took place on Monday at Lillibrooke Manor in Maidenhead, where celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and his team took over the kitchens to prepare lunch.

For patrons of The Duck Inn Ben and Sarah Handley, being listed for the first time ever felt like a massive achievement. Speaking from the awards Ben said: “We have been made very welcome here and sponsor Estrella Damm have hosted an incredible Top 50 Gastropubs Awards. It has been an honour to savour Tom Kerridge’s food and to be surrounded by passionate, like-minded people from around the UK. It’s a reflection of the wonderful produce that we are lucky to have at our disposal here in Norfolk.”

Ben’s brother Sam, general manager of The Duck, added: “Lillibrooke Manor where the awards are being held is an incredible venue and Tom Kerridge’s lunch has been exceptional. This is a wonderful celebration of the UK pub scene and we are incredibly proud to be representing our corner of Norfolk.”

Elsewhere in East Anglia, The Flitch of Bacon in Essex, which recently gained its first Michelin star, also found itself on the list for the first time.

To see the full list of the 50 go to www.top50gastropubs.com

