Two new drive-throughs and a shop could come to this busy roundabout

PUBLISHED: 13:14 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 30 March 2020

A busy roundabout service station could be transformed after plans were submitted for two new drive-through restaurants, a shop and upgrades to existing services. Photo: Google Maps / Frenbury Developments.

A busy roundabout service station could be transformed after plans were submitted for two new drive-through restaurants, a shop and upgrades to existing services. Photo: Google Maps / Frenbury Developments.

Archant

A busy roundabout service station could be transformed after plans were submitted for two new drive-through restaurants, a shop and upgrades to existing services.

The service station on the A146 / A143 roundabout as it currently appears. Photo: Google Maps

The Hearts Services in Gillingham, near Beccles, could become home to a farm shop alongside two new fast food eateries after site agents submitted a planning application to South Norfolk Council.

If approved the plans would mean the services, on the roundabout where the A146 Norwich Road meets the A143 connection to Great Yarmouth, would have increased access for cars and lorries to use the BP garage, while the existing McDonald’s would see an extension built, an outdoors seating and play area, and a reconfigured drive-through lane.

The roads at the service station would also be upgraded, with a new roundabout built that connects up to two brand new drive-through restaurants and a farm shop.

A complete plan for the expansion to the services, including two new drive-thru units and a unit for a farm shop. Photo: Fenbury Developments

While it is not yet known which fast food chains might set up drive-throughs at the services, the plans say both restaurants would be open 24/7.

The proposed farm shop would be open from 7am-9pm every day. Developers said the three new businesses would create 77 jobs.

There would also be an extra 97 car parking spaces for all of the businesses.

Both drive-throughs would be built on land south of the existing McDonald’s and BP garage, which is currently an open greenery bordering onto local farmland.

The application is still awaiting consideration, yet the business support and training officer from Broadland Council’s economic growth team, Martin Thirkettle, said he “would fully support the application”.

“[It] is in a good location in relation to the existing businesses and has good access onto the local highway network. Also the proposal would result in increased potential to provide additional local employment opportunities,” he said.

The proposals were submitted to the council on Friday, March 6, and a consultation of the local councils, highways and environment authorities is taking place before a decision will be made on the application going forward.

The site would be developed by the Peterborough based Frenbury Developments, and you can find more information or make a comment on the plans here.

