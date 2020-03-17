More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Two retailers and a charity mobility scheme in the Chapelfield centre have decided to close until further notice because of coronavirus.

The Disney Store, Hollister and Shopmobility are all now temporarily closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, in Norwich’s other shopping venue, Castle Quarter, the Bourgee restaurant announced it was closing but the centre remains open.

Shopmobility is a scheme which offers the loan of scooters, electric and manual wheelchairs and walking aids to people who have mobility difficulties in order to make the city centre more accessible.

Shopmobility is closing in Chapelfield. Pic: Shopmobility Shopmobility is closing in Chapelfield. Pic: Shopmobility

In a statement issued by Chapelfield, owned by the Intu group, they said: “In line with government and Public Health England guidance, Intu Chapelfield and its stores are open as usual. However, some brands in our centre have taken the precautionary decision to temporarily close, as part of their responses to coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We continue to work closely with the stores and as always, our centre teams are available to help with any questions you may have.”

More stores have closed in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant More stores have closed in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

The closures come after the Apple store in Chapelfield was one of the first retailers to close as a result of coronavirus. It closed all its UK stores three days ago, including in Norwich.

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter said: “The centre is open for business. During the coronavirus pandemic we have stepped up measures to maintain hygiene at Castle Quarter by increasing the cleaning regime and ensuring regular cleaning of touch points such as door handles and hard surfaces.

“The centre is fully supportive of the Public Health England message and we are encouraging all our customers to adopt best practice in personal hygiene to help combat the potential risk.”

