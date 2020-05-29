Homeware retailer DFS reopens in Norfolk

The DFS chain has reopened two showrooms in Norfolk after introducing a new ‘comfort test’ service for customers.

It follows updates to government guidance that allows homeware retailers to reopen and saw a total of 86 stores across the UK opening their doors again.

These include the showrooms in Norwich and King’s Lynn as well as in Ipswich, Suffolk.

The showrooms will be operating with extensive new processes and safety measures in place including daily temperature checks for employees, limiting the number of customers at any one time, hand sanitiser stations and the optional use of PPE for staff. It is also introducing a new ‘comfort test’ service whereby customers pop into the store to test a product and then complete the order from home.

Nick Smith, managing director, said: “Since temporarily closing the majority of our operations almost eight weeks ago, we have assessed and adapted our processes across our manufacturing, retail and delivery operations to ensure we can prioritise colleague and customer safety.”

