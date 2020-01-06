Meet the 'gentleman barbers' bringing a cutting edge service to those in care

Two brothers have launched a barber service with a difference aimed at providing hairdressing and shaving for older gentlemen in care homes.

Mike Sampson, 38 and his brother Jack, 30, who both live in Norwich, are running The Gentleman Barber, offering wet shaves and haircuts for older men who are in serviced care. The idea came about because they found, whereas ladies in care homes were offered hairdressing and beauty treatments, often male residents were not. Jack Sampson had worked in care homes for around 10 years and Mike trained to be a barber before working at Aviva in Norwich. He decided last year he wanted to quit the corporate world and do something more rewarding - and the idea for a new business was born.

Mike Sampson said: "After months of in-depth research, we discovered that elderly gentleman, particularly those in serviced care, suffered a significant lack of barber services.

"Personal hygiene and dignity are at the forefront of all caring standards and we at The Gentleman Barber are here to make that a number one priority. We seek to inspire confidence and promote physical and emotional well-being in all of our clients."

So far, the service has gone down really well with the brothers also offering to trim eyebrows, nasal and ear hair in order to help men feel better about themselves. They also offer to play nostalgic music to the request of customers and all have a good sing-along.

"We contact care homes and offer the service and then arrange a trial date and so far the feedback has been really, really good. It works out at £8 a haircut or £8 a wet shave; the traditional old-fashioned wet shave has been really popular." The brothers, who wear a distinctive uniform including an apron and bow tie, go to where they are needed, taking all their equipment with them. "We understand that it can be intimidating to change a routine or introduce a new scheme, and our service can cater for any environment, under any circumstance and we can liaise with relatives or healthcare professionals when required.

To find out more see www.thegentlemanbarber.co.uk or follow them on instagram @thegentlemanbarber1

