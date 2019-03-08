'We need men' say two bosses playing Cupid at a dating event with a difference

Charlie Day and Suzy Robb. Pic: submitted

Two bosses who set up a dating venture for singletons are celebrating a year in business and big success at spreading the love but have one problem - they need more men.

One of the dating events. Pic: submitted. One of the dating events. Pic: submitted.

Charlie Day and Suzy Robb set up a socialising event for single, like-minded people last year - and have sent many people on dates. One couple who met as strangers at the very first event are still dating now.

However, Charlie and Suzy, both divorced and both with two children, have a dilemma - they need more men.

Suzy, who works in sales and marketing, said: "Our biggest challenge remains recruitment; specifically the male species! Dating is a numbers game and our events provide you with the opportunity to make more connections in the same time frame of just one date."

Rather than speed dating, the event is totally informal, with groups invited for a drink and light meal at various venues and no one swaps numbers themselves but this is done through Charlie or Suzy. And the hosts have had some great success - with one couple, Becky Wickstead and Jasper Gotterson, both 36, who had never met before but who started dating after attending the first event at the Unthank Arms.

One of the dating events run by Charlie Day and Suzy Robb. Pic: submitted One of the dating events run by Charlie Day and Suzy Robb. Pic: submitted

Becky, a GP, who lives in Trinity Street, Norwich, said: "Suzy was a neighbour of mine and recruited me along, I'd been single for a couple of years, I'd parked dating to get my job on track then I bought a house and renovated it. On the night, it felt the pressure was off, it wasn't like you were on a date stuck with one person. I started talking to Jasper and then we found out we were sitting next to one another for the meal. Then we found we lived just a 10 minute walk away from each other in the Golden Triangle.

Charlie Day and Suzy Robb whose dating venture has really taken off. Here they presented their business idea at a recent event. Pic: submitted Charlie Day and Suzy Robb whose dating venture has really taken off. Here they presented their business idea at a recent event. Pic: submitted

"We met a few days later for a meal at the Blue Joanna bar on Unthank Road and we've been dating since. We've been on holiday to Budapest and Greece together."

Charlie and Suzy came up with the concept after getting fed up with dating apps. "Exactly a year ago Charlie and I shared a bottle of Rose wine and bemoaned the singles scene in Norwich," said Suzy. "We swiped predominately left, we were disillusioned and wanted to create something different; a less pressurised way to meet people.

"A year on and we've held four events at great established venues throughout Norwich and hosted over 120 people. We've watched friendships form and we are aware of many dates that have taken place. In time, we would love to take it out of the county and we've wheels in motion for a Cambridge event."

The fifth event of Socialise! with Charlie and Suzy will take place on Friday, October 11 at the Georgian Town House in Norwich, which has worked on costs with the pair to make it happen. The dynamic duo have also just enlisted the help of Hethel Innovation, which aids start-ups, to work on launching a website.

You can enrol by emailing at info@socialiseevents.co.uk or follow on Facebook @Socialise with Charlie and Suzy or on Instagram @Socialiseevents

