Two Boots stores set to close in town

Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Archant

Two Boots chemists are to close in a coastal town in the coming months.

The company have confirmed the chemists on St Peter’s Street and Meadow Road, in Lowestoft, will close by the end of August.

The London Road North store, however, will not be affected by the closures.

A spokesperson for the company said: “At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most.

“With this in mind, we can confirm we are closing the Boots Chemist on St Peter’s Street and Meadow Road in Lowestoft towards the end of August.

“Our site on London Road North will remain open and is around a five-minute drive away from the St Peter’s Store.

“All of our affected colleagues have been informed and will be offered jobs within Boots stores.”