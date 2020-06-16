Search

Advanced search

Two Boots stores set to close in town

PUBLISHED: 15:43 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 16 June 2020

Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Archant

Two Boots chemists are to close in a coastal town in the coming months.

The company have confirmed the chemists on St Peter’s Street and Meadow Road, in Lowestoft, will close by the end of August.

The London Road North store, however, will not be affected by the closures.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the company said: “At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most.

“With this in mind, we can confirm we are closing the Boots Chemist on St Peter’s Street and Meadow Road in Lowestoft towards the end of August.

“Our site on London Road North will remain open and is around a five-minute drive away from the St Peter’s Store.

“All of our affected colleagues have been informed and will be offered jobs within Boots stores.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two Boots stores set to close in town

Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Holiday firms see surge in staycation bookings but confusion remains

California Cliffs, Yarmouth, Parkdean Resorts. Pic: Parkdean Resorts
Drive 24