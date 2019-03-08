Search

Gin created from wild flower meadow in Norfolk wins global gong

PUBLISHED: 14:43 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 03 April 2019

Matthew Clifford, founder of Twelve Keys Gin, left. Picture: Twelve Keys Gin

A gin drawing on flavours grown at a Horsham St Faith meadow has been givena global accolade.

Twelve Keys No. 33 Dry Gin has been awarded a silver medal in the Gin Distilled Premium category at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) 2019.

This is a worldwide recognised accolade from the ISC, which is regarded to be one of the most respected and sought after in the drinks industry.

Twelve Keys Gin passed a blind tasting by an expert panel of specialist judges to beat strong competition, in a crowded spirits category, to win the Silver Medal.

Twelve Keys No. 33 Dry Gin uses honey grown at their wild flower meadow in Horsham St Faith, combined with fig, apricot, quince and basil.

Matthew Clifford, founder of Twelve Keys No.33 Dry Gin, said they were “delighted”.

“Our intention was to produce a recipe with a unique flavour profile, and using honey from our own wild meadow helped to add a smoothness to Twelve Keys that our customers enjoy and appreciate,” he said.

“For Twelve Keys to be recognised for its excellence by the industry is a wonderful reward for all our hard work.

“Having launched less than a year ago, this medal alongside our growing export sales, leaves us very excited for Twelve Keys’ future.”

