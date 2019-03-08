Scam warning over fake TV licence emails

An alert about a TV licence phishing scam has been issued. Photo: Getty Images P. SIRIPHIROON

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a scam warning after reports of fake emails claiming to be from the TV Licensing.

The email, which claims to come from a trusted sender, tells customers that their TV licence may not automatically renew and says this is their "last chance to remain licensed."

It tells the recipient that they won't be covered unless they set up a new direct debit and contains a link asking to input bank details.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards warned: "DO NOT click this link.

"This is a phishing scam designed to steal your personal information and bank details."

If you received the email, you can report the scam to Scams Action by calling 0300 330 3003.

If you have any doubts about the validity of your TV licence, contact the TV licensing company directly using the information available on their official website www.tvlicensing.co.uk.