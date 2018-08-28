‘Anyone taking it on will do well’ - Interest growing in prime high street location

The former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, has been empty for more than three months. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A prime high street location has lain vacant for more than three months – but developers believe an end is in sight.

In October last year, Tuttles Corner, in Station Square, Lowestoft, announced its closure.

The announcement shocked many in the town and came just five weeks after the business closed temporarily due to a “minor electrical issue”.

The property, situated opposite the town’s train station, boasts an enviable location for passing footfall however so far no new businesses have come forward to take it on.

Danny Steel, of Steel and Co which owns the property, explained while a deal to takeover the space in the initial aftermath of the closure ultimately fell through there is growing interest.

He said: “We had one particular chap who was going to go for it and he pulled out for whatever reason.

“There has been quite a bit of interest so hopefully it won’t be long.”

The property developer and Lowestoft Vision board member blamed the “time of year” as the main contributing factor to the site’s vacancy at this time.

And he predicted by mid-March there will be “plenty of takers to get it up and running for the summer season”.

Mr Steel added: “It’s a fantastic location for a restaurant or café simply because it is the link between the beach and town centre.

“You have got the offshore industry in that part of town and all the guys there, anyone taking it on will do well.”

Speaking at the time, the owners of Tuttles Corner blamed its closure on the harsh economic climate.

They said: “Unfortunately due to the costs we have just found reopening the café unsustainable due to business rates and rising costs.

“We hope to reopen eventually in some form to serve you all soon.

“We are very sad and disappointed but please watch this space.

“We are so gutted not to be back with you but costs just don’t go away and with work on the electrics, the bins, stock etc. we just can’t.”

The café also made national headlines last year after their ‘Hot Dog in A Bum’ menu mishap left customers confused and amused in equal measure.