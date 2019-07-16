Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Wine advent calendar and single-serve bottles shoot winery turnover to over £70m

16 July, 2019 - 07:00
Broadland Wineries bottling plant in Cawston. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Broadland Wineries bottling plant in Cawston. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

Wine advent calendars, single-serve glasses and fruit-infused wines have been credited with a leap in turnover to more than £70m at a Norfolk drinks distributor.

Broadland Wineries, managing director Mark Lansley at their bottling plant in Cawston. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Broadland Wineries, managing director Mark Lansley at their bottling plant in Cawston. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Broadland Wineries has reported an increase in revenue of 11.6% during year ended March 2019 bringing turnover to £70.6m.

The Cawston-based business said this has been driven by "significant growth" in key brands.

The biggest leap in demand was for its smaller serving bottles, with the Minivino line seeing a 6000% rise in sales.

"I think we're seeing this rise because wine has traditionally been in a fairly inaccessible format. It's been in a heavy glass bottle, you've needed a corkscrew and wine glasses. But with the Minivino range it's a glass that you can take with you anywhere," said Broadland Wineries marketing director Liz Cobbold.

You may also want to watch:

"Another big factor has been that you're not allowed to take glass into a festival so the fact that it's plastic is very convenient."

The team are capitalising on these trends by introducing more products, such as launching Minivivo Frizzante Rosé in a can and a Three Mills Botanicals range.

"The Botanicals range has come out of the gin movement. We've seen such a surge in gin that we wanted to add some juniper flavourings to our wines because it's a different offering that people are clearly enjoying," Ms Cobbold said. "We think that's why our fruit wines have also been selling really well - because people are more keen to experiment with what they like."

In the last year, the company has also introduced a new sister company, the Live Kindly Drinks Company, which is focused on social and environmental benefits of non-wine drinks.

Although these trends were particularly significant in the UK, further afield the wine advent calendar was a hit - selling out within days in the US.

"We believe the advent calendar did so well in the US because they're a bit further behind on demand with advent than the UK, they don't really do chocolate advent calendars like we do," said Ms Cobbold.

"But Americans do really love to go big over Christmas with gifting and the events leading up to it, so this was a new thing for them which they really enjoyed."

Most Read

New Aldi store to open at retail park

Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

‘Lucky there were no casualties’ - firefighters tackled bungalow blaze

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Fakenham. Picture: Gemma Grand

The story behind one of Norwich’s most notorious flats

The door of the flat at Watson Grove and Steven Ward, top right, and Danny Button, bottom right. Photo: Norfolk Police/supplied

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Preferred route for Western Link, to connect NDR to A47, is agreed and could cost £153m

Part of woodland near Ringland in the Wensum valley, where the western link road to the Northern Broadway (NDR) will come through if it gets built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Millionaire boss slams Norwich council for banning his vans

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Woman murdered near Norwich believed to be care home resident

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The story behind one of Norwich’s most notorious flats

The door of the flat at Watson Grove and Steven Ward, top right, and Danny Button, bottom right. Photo: Norfolk Police/supplied

Paddy’s Pointers: Five early observations from Norwich City’s German tour

Norwich City now await the results of scans on Ben Godfrey's ankle injury suffered during the 2-2 friendly draw with Arminia Bielefeld Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Train fault results in delays between Norwich and Sheringham

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Wine advent calendar and single-serve bottles shoot winery turnover to over £70m

Broadland Wineries bottling plant in Cawston. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists