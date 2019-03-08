Search

'It will have a catastrophic impact' - Petition to save Norwich bank gets over 1,000 signatures

PUBLISHED: 15:30 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 18 July 2019

Alan Crouch outside the closing TSB branch on Unthank Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Alan Crouch outside the closing TSB branch on Unthank Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A petition launched by a Norwich newsagents has received more than 1,000 signatures in a bid to save a bank branch from closure.

Alan Crouch has started a petition which has over 1,000 signatures. Picture: Ruth LawesAlan Crouch has started a petition which has over 1,000 signatures. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The closure of the branch - a TSB on the corner of Gloucester Road and Unthank Road - was announced in April but will continue trading until September.

Following the announcement, Alan Crouch, who works at independent newsagent Peter Sears on Unthank Road, started a petition to stop the bank's closure.

The petition has more than 1,000 signatures and has been sent to the chief executive of TSB Debbie Crosbie.

Mr Crouch said: "It is important to the community. Closure of the branch will have a catastrophic impact on our local shops which will wither away if their customers go elsewhere."

The branch will close in September. Picture: Ruth LawesThe branch will close in September. Picture: Ruth Lawes

He has been backed by Nelson ward city councillor Denise Carlo.

The Green Party councillor said: "As well as causing inconvenience to their loyal customers, loss of the TSB will harm other traders as many of their customers also spend with local shops.

"Sadly, we have seen detrimental changes to Unthank Road shops with business closures leading to a narrower range of shops and more fast food outlets.

"Supporting local shops is essential if we want to maintain a thriving diverse community."

A TSB spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have received a petition relating to the planned closure.

"The decision to close the branch was not taken lightly, but over the past few years we have seen the usage of the branch continue to fall. Over 80pc of customers at our Unthank Road branch either use alternative TSB branches in the area or they use online, mobile or telephone banking to access their banking services. As a result, keeping the branch open is now no longer financially viable.

"Our customers will still have access to our banking services through our digital, mobile and telephone channels and if they need to complete other personal banking tasks they can always use either our Guildhall Hill or Magdalen Street branch. Customers can also use any of their local Post Offices to conduct their basic banking services.

"Our TSB Partners are continuing to work with our customers to support them ahead of the planned closure in September. There will be no job losses."

