Check out this new Norfolk-made pink gin

Boadicea Gin Rosa Picture: Saffiyah Brown Archant

Founding Drinks is launching Boadicea Gin Rosa in time for Mother’s Day 2019.

Just a year after bringing Boadicea Gin to the market, Steph and Matt Brown will release a pretty in pink Rosa edition this Saturday, March 23, saying it’s the ideal gift for all those gin-loving mothers in the county.

Made in East Anglia, the spirit (40% ABV) is distilled from Royal Norfolk barley, and is infused with subtle hints of cherry and peach. In line with their original branding, linked to the Iceni Tribe, the Steph and Matt settled upon the name Rosa not only because of its ingredients, but because it’s the Iceni name for pink.

Steph says: “This gin was crafted to cater to a market that adores the taste of pink gin. Rosa is distilled with cherry and peach in our large copper pot still, creating a subtle fruit flavour, but with juniper to the fore. We have frosted our bottles to show off the beautiful pink hue of Rosa to perfection.”

From Saturday you can get your hands on the new gin at Jarrold of Norwich, The English Whisky Company, Beers of Europe, The Norfolk Deli and Corney and Barrow.