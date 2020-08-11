New cocktail bar to open in Norwich

A popular Norwich venue is set to relaunch with a new offering – with cocktails topped with dry ice and rare whiskies on the menu.

Truth is the new bar and lounge which will take up the first floor of the Mantra building on the Prince of Wales Road.

Fans of the nightclub won’t be disappointed however, as the dancefloor and bars on the floor below will remain the same.

As well as the newly revamped interior the garden of the bar will also be transformed with heated seating pods put outside, complete with charging points and shisha pipes on some nights.

The lounge will be serving both classic cocktails and drinks created especially for the venue.

General manager Glen Sarabi said: “We want to bring something new to Norwich – inspired by the likes of Shoreditch but also taking notes from bars all over the world.

“We want it to be a more premium offering. You’re not just paying for a high-end cocktail you’re getting the production that goes with it. That’s why we’re experimenting with new things like dry ice and new methods to serve whisky.

“We want it to be the sort of place where people come in and see the classics but are also tempted to try something new.”

As well as the new cocktail bar the venue will also be offering food, with early plans being for burgers and hotdogs and then later pizzas.

“It’s a plan which is going to keep evolving and we’re very lucky that we have the opportunity to do that,” Mr Sarabi said.

“Lockdown presented an opportunity for us to do something we were already talking about. We’re very lucky in that we have an MD who was able and willing to put some investment into the business when a lot of other venues are closing their doors.”

The team are looking to reopen Truth ahead of the summer bank holiday at the end of the month.

They added that Mantra will also be getting a revamp – though have not yet shared any of those plans.

“As a manager it’s a privilege to work for a business which has this sort of ambition – I’m very excited to see where it will go,” added Mr Sarabi.