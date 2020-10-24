7 of the best attractions in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor

Norwich Cathedral is on the list of the best attractions in Norfolk with its Ploddy Prehistoric Adventures trail. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Where can you find the best of the best attractions in Norfolk? Here are the top 7 open attractions ranked by Tripadvisor.

Happisburgh Owls tops the list as owner Sandra Dalzell welcomes you to get up close with her owls Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Happisburgh Owls tops the list as owner Sandra Dalzell welcomes you to get up close with her owls Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk has plenty of attractions to offer both locals and tourists. But which attractions are the best of the best?

According to Tripadvisor, this is the list of the best attractions in Norfolk which are open, ranked by visitors.

Happisburgh Owls, North Walsham

This Owl Sanctuary tops the rankings as the best attraction in Norfolk as the 16 owls in the care of owner Sandra and her team have raked in amazing reviews.

Horsey Beach is a popular attraction as you can see both seals and their pups Picture: James Bass Horsey Beach is a popular attraction as you can see both seals and their pups Picture: James Bass

The sanctuary offers private pre-booked viewings of the amazing birds where customers can get up close and handle these owls.

To ensure it is Covid-19 safe, visitors have to pre-book viewing by contacting Happisburgh Owls. Contact information can be found on its website https://www.happisburghowls.com/

Horsey Beach, Horsey

Horsey Beach is an unspoilt and quiet sandy beach on the east coast.

Winbirri Vineyards is the place for those who love wine Picture : ANTONY KELLY Winbirri Vineyards is the place for those who love wine Picture : ANTONY KELLY

It is dog friendly if you keep them away from the celebrities of the beach... the seals. This beach is great for seal watching and there are opportunities all year round to see them.

Winbirri Vineyards, Surlingham, Norwich

A family-run vineyard which is set in 25 acres of Norfolk countryside. Winbirri Vineyards produce award winning wines and all wines are produced on site from grapes from its very own vineyards.

You can join in on the picking days for the grapes or go for a bottle of wine in the vineyard.

The Time and Tide museum put on many exhibitions just like this Titanic exhibition from 2017 PHOTO: Nick Butcher The Time and Tide museum put on many exhibitions just like this Titanic exhibition from 2017 PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Time and Tide Museum, Great Yarmouth

This museum tells the story of Great Yarmouth from the Ice Age origins up until the present day. During your time at the museum, you will also hear stories of “wreck and rescue” so it is a great attraction for history buffs.

You will discover the maritime heritage of Great Yarmouth and see the development of it into a popular seaside resort.

To plan your visit, you can visit the website https://www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/time-tide/plan-your-visit

Norwich Cathedral is one of the best attractions in Norfolk Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norwich Cathedral is one of the best attractions in Norfolk Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Cathedral, Norwich

With measures in place to ensure Covid-19 guidance is being followed, the cathedral is open for visitors. Whether you go for the cathedral itself or the events it puts on, you will not be disappointed.

Within the cathedral, there are various things to see and do with a list of the different exhibitions, seminars and talks on the website. It could be a great family trip if you take the children on ‘Ploddy’s Prehistoric Adventures Trail.’

Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve, Fakenham

The Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve is home to wild birds of prey Picture: Ian Burt The Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve is home to wild birds of prey Picture: Ian Burt

This nature reserve is managed by national wildlife charity, The Hawk and Owl Trust and you’ll find wild birds of prey and the eco-systems which they depend on there.

This is a great spot to see rare and exciting species, especially if you are a fan of birdwatching or even just somewhere to have a peaceful walk across the mile of easy access boardwalk.

The reserve has implemented measures to ensure it is Covid-safe, look on the website for more information and how to book https://hawkandowltrust.org/reserves/sculthorpe-moor

Gorleston-on-Sea Beach, Great Yarmouth

Gorleston beach is one of the best attractions in Norfolk and has won TripAdvisor Awards Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Gorleston beach is one of the best attractions in Norfolk and has won TripAdvisor Awards Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

In a prime location, Gorleston-on-Sea features on the list of the top attractions in Norfolk whilst also being ranked among the best beaches in the UK. It has a wide-curving sandy beach which also has ramp access.

It has grassy cliffs with pitch and putt, bowling greens, tennis, and basketball courts. There is undercover seating which overlooks the bay so all year round you can admire the views.