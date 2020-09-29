Search

‘An extraordinarily generous man’: Tributes pour in for fund-raising boss

PUBLISHED: 18:14 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 29 September 2020

Simon Gray, a prolific business boss, has died. Pic: supplied

Archant

Colleagues paid tribute to Norwich finance chief Simon Gray who died after a short battle with cancer.

Ian Tims and Simon Gray, Credo Asset Finance. Mr Tims paid tribute to Mr Gray who has died after a short battle with cancer. Pic: supplied

Mr Gray, 57, managing director and founder of Credo Asset Finance, based in Norwich, died on Sunday. He started the firm as a ‘bedroom broker’ in 2005 after working in the finance industry for 25 years and named it after the Latin term for ‘trust and belief’ with a vision to help local businesses secure funding.

Ian Tims, managing director, Credo Asset Finance, said: “Simon was a legend in asset finance. I will ensure his legacy continues, building the business so that Credo carries on even stronger and brighter for the future.”

The firm issued a statement, saying: “He will be truly missed by so many, not least his Credo family. It is even sadder that Simon will not see his son Will marry Bara, who works at Credo, which was supposed to take place in June this year.”

In 2010 Mr Gray launched Credo Capital Finance Ltd offering funding to those who needed more than a simple automated decision to be approved.

Simon Gray, founder of Credo Asset Finance, has died after a short battle with cancer. Pic: supplied

Mr Gray was also a great mentor for young people, employing many at Credo and for several years offered interest-free loans and advice to those wanting to start their own businesses. Credo Asset Finance went from strength to strength under his leadership, growing to 28 staff members and lending in the region of £50 million a year. Star Asset Finance acquired Credo in June 2017.

Mr Gray loved spending time with his family; his wife Tracy and three children, Will, Anna and Alex. He also loved his holidays, sang in local choirs and liked golf, motorsport and long walks.

He was described as an ‘extraordinarily generous man,’ who raised more than £100,000 for charity. This included climbing Kilimanjaro in 2016 and most recently the creation of the ‘Canaryball Rally’ which involved 20 cars travelling through 17 countries in Europe in five days in association with the Community Sports Foundation raising funds for its ‘Build The Nest’ project in Horsford.

A tribute book is being created with all the messages of condolences. You can email a message and photos/memories to fran@credoassetfinance.com

