PUBLISHED: 14:42 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 10 October 2019

The Trespass pop up store in intu Chapelfield. Picture: Archant

The Trespass pop up store in intu Chapelfield. Picture: Archant

Archant

A new outdoors pop-up shop has launched in intu Chapelfield today.

Trespass has opened its new store at the Chapelfield food court entrance of the mall.

The move has been made after Trespass closed their ground floor unit for renovations.

The unit, which was formerly occupied by Carluccio's, was most recently used as a pop-up showroom by Mercedes Benz.

However this closed in May after a planned six-week tenancy.

Trespass currently has a sale of up to 70% off.

