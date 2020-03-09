Search

Travel firm cancels holidays to Italy because of coronavirus threat

PUBLISHED: 17:38 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 09 March 2020

Lake Como with Newmarket Holidays. Pic: Newmarket Holidays

Lake Como with Newmarket Holidays. Pic: Newmarket Holidays

A travel firm which uses Norwich Airport has scrapped holidays to Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Newmarket Holidays, which offers specialist trips to the Italian lakes, the Amalfi coast and Venice, has cancelled two tours to Lake Como due to leave on March 19 and April 2.

It operates the trip from Norwich Airport with a flight on May 13 and September 16 and it is understood these two are still going ahead as planned.

Norwich Airport. Pic: ArchantNorwich Airport. Pic: Archant

But holidaymakers faced a wait after the travel firm, with its HQ in Surrey, held a meeting looking at all bookings to Italy - stating it would be in touch with people 'as soon as we can.'

Newmarket Holidays had a recorded message which stated: 'In light of the recent change in the advice from the Foreign Office on Northern Italy tours, there is a meeting today when we will be going over all the affected bookings and we will be in touch as soon as we can.

'For those booked to go to Lake Como on March 19 and April 2, these dates are definitely cancelled and we will be in touch as soon as possible to arrange a refund.'

Meanwhile both Norwich and Stansted Airports said they were not facing any disruption yet as a result of coronavirus. A spokeswoman from Norwich Airport said there had been no direct flights in or out of affected areas.

'We are operating as we do normally,' she said.

Scientists, including in Norwich are currently working on a vaccine as the numbers of those infected rise.

Stansted was, however, operating flights in and out of Italy. A spokesman said: 'The safety and security of passengers and staff will always be our number one priority. We are following guidance from Public Health England. The vast majority of flights scheduled are currently arriving and departing as planned, with no changes to staffing levels or procedures.

'Posters and leaflets are in place to give customers the latest public health guidance, including information about what they should do if they feel unwell on their return.'

Newmarket Holidays was contacted for further comment.

Has your holiday been affected by coronavirus? Email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk

For updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

