Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Disruption as trains to Norwich leave five minutes early but arrive 10 minutes late

PUBLISHED: 07:15 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:15 23 June 2019

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Passengers heading to Norwich will face disruption today as all trains from London Liverpool Street leave five minutes early but arrive into the city 10 minutes late.

You may also want to watch:

The timetable changes will affect all passengers leaving the capital for Norwich, Ipswich and Colchester and will last until the last train at 11.38pm.

The changes are due to track maintenance work which will be completed by Monday.

For more details see the updated timetable.

Most Read

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

Stop and search sees police find ‘nasty weapon’ in woman’s handbag

Norwich Police seized this knife from a woman in the city on Saturday. Credit: Norfolk Police

‘I feel sorry for the regular customers’ - Norwich bakery to close after 15 years

Mile Cross Bakery in Norwich will close after 15 years in business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘This is just what Lowestoft needed’ - First Light Festival kicks off under blue skies

Elise Day, eight, on the back of the dragon, at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MP and TV presenter join hospital staff in 50ft abseil down iconic Norwich building

MP Clive Lewis abseiling down The Forum. Photo: NNUH

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s tragic enough to lose a child, but to lose one in these circumstances...’ - father speaks out year after son was murdered in Norwich

David Hastings. Picture supplied by Mr Hastings' father David.

MP and TV presenter join hospital staff in 50ft abseil down iconic Norwich building

MP Clive Lewis abseiling down The Forum. Photo: NNUH

Disruption as trains to Norwich leave five minutes early but arrive 10 minutes late

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Football tournament in memory of 23-year-old who died last month

Hewett Old Boys FC (red shirts) in action at the FDC at Bowthorpe in a five-a-side football tournament in memory of their teammate Callum Speck. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists