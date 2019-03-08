Disruption as trains to Norwich leave five minutes early but arrive 10 minutes late
PUBLISHED: 07:15 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:15 23 June 2019
Passengers heading to Norwich will face disruption today as all trains from London Liverpool Street leave five minutes early but arrive into the city 10 minutes late.
The timetable changes will affect all passengers leaving the capital for Norwich, Ipswich and Colchester and will last until the last train at 11.38pm.
The changes are due to track maintenance work which will be completed by Monday.
