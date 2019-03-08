Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

WATCH: How drivers get to grips with the new hi-tech trains coming to East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 19:01 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:21 14 March 2019

Business writer Caroline Culot 'driving a train' testing out the Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.

Business writer Caroline Culot 'driving a train' testing out the Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.

Train drivers are learning how to master new cutting edge trains replacing Greater Anglia’s stock by using a new £1.6m simulator at Norwich railway station.

The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.

It takes a six day course for existing drivers to get to grips with the new ‘Stadler bi-mode’ trains with half that time spent using a state-of-the-art simulator.

Using a real train cab, the simulator has all the controls and everything that’s in the real life version right down to the driver’s mug holder.

And after real track was videoed and then adapted into CGI animation you can drive out of ‘Norwich station’ onto the ‘Lowestoft line’ with all the platforms, surrounding countryside and even passengers just like real life.

MORE: Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

However, because the simulator is to help drivers learn to cope with possible problems too, you might also have to tackle obstructions on the line such as a cow which has wandered on from a field. Weather conditions can also change to include storms, fog and rain and there is a day time and night time setting.

Caroline Culot testing out the Greater Anglia Train Simulator. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCaroline Culot testing out the Greater Anglia Train Simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

So far 185 drivers from Norwich and Cambridge have completed the course which also includes three days on the trains themselves.

It’s a real coup for Norwich to have the simulator as part of the first driver training academy following a £300,000 refurbishment of an old parcel office and store.

Glen Harwood, Greater Anglia’s driver trainer and simulator manager, likened the new trains as going from a ‘Ford Sierra to a 2019 BMW.’

The trains have computer systems which mean the driver can control heating, lighting, look at overhead power as well as see passengers getting on and off by CCTV to ensure safety. “Gone are the days of drivers having to get out of the train and walk up and down the platform,” he said.

The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.

Andrew Goodrum, Greater Anglia business readiness director, said: “The new trains are a giant leap forward in technology.”

In total 768 drivers will be given the new training using four simulators in preparation of Greater Anglia getting 169 new trains; 58 from Swiss manufacturer Stadler including 38 ‘bi-mode’ trains which can switch between diesel and electric power and 20 electric trains.

The new trains will be longer with more seats, plug and USB points, air conditioning and free, fast wi-fi.

Business writer Caroline Culot was given a try at ‘driving a train’ using the simulator. “I got a storm and both a cow and then a car on the line to test me and it was so realistic. I never knew it took a train so long to come to a standstill, it’s so difficult to get it to the correct place on the platform,” she said.

Caroline Culot testing out the Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.Caroline Culot testing out the Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.

The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.

The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.

The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.

The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.The Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

A blockade has been put in place after cladding on the Westlegate Tower has been ripped off due to the high winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

A blockade has been put in place after cladding on the Westlegate Tower has been ripped off due to the high winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Live updates: Chance for City fans to quiz Webber at Canaries Trust Q&A

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is set to feature in a Q&A after the Canaries Trust's AGM at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk police officer uses phrase ‘thickism’ when referring to people with low literacy levels

Police in north Norfolk appeared to suggest people with low literacy levels were thick in a tweet sent in error last night. Photo: DENISE BRADLEY

Sculptor’s ‘two-fingered salute’ to neighbour landed him in court

The two-fingered sculpture installed by Baron Tremain at Flint Cottage. Photo: Lisa Woodcock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists