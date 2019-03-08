Two hour delays on trains between Norwich and London due to 'track defect'

Train lines between Norwich and London are blocked after a "track defect" was reported earlier today.

Services between the cities are running with delays of up to two hours, and cancellations are possible.

Greater Anglia said a set of points is currently out of use due to the track defect, and disruption is expected until 9pm.

Services running to and from London Liverpool Street may be cancelled, delayed or diverted to and from Stratford.

Some Greater Anglia and Stansted Express services will be diverted from Tottenham Hale to Stratford where they will terminate.

Some Greater Anglia and Stansted Express services will be cancelled from Liverpool Street and will be started from Tottenham Hale.