Norfolk auction house adding toys, musical instruments and architectural to its sales

Keys Fine Art Auctioneers off Palmer's Lane, Aylsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

New specialist departments, including toys, musical instruments, and architectural, are planned at a Norfolk auction house.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keys in Aylsham has celebrated the end of its 65th year in business by regaining independence from its former estate agency parent company, Arnolds Keys, which plans to concentrate more on its core property business.

The business is now in the hands of members of Keys senior management team, after a management buy-out led by fine art director, Kevin Lines and antiques specialist, David Broom.

They were helped by the descendants of Geoffrey Key, the firm’s founder, who own the firm’s five-acre site.

Keys holds monthly antiques and interior sales, together with a full programme of specialist sales including its flagship three-day fine sale held three times a year, its weekly general sales and auctions of commercial assets.

Mr Lines said they can now continue to expand on the same site for many years to come.