Toys sold in Argos, Tesco and Smyths recalled over safety fears

Some Mini Cupcake Surprise toys and Little Tikes Activity Garden Play Centre have been recalled over safety fears. Pictures: Emco/Argos Archant

Three children’s toys available from Argos and Smyths as well as online from Amazon have been recalled just weeks after Christmas because they pose safety hazards.

My First Puppy which has been recalled over choking hazard fears. Picture: Animagic My First Puppy which has been recalled over choking hazard fears. Picture: Animagic

Popular toy My First Puppy by Animagic, sold by large retailers, including Argos, Tesco and Amazon, has been recalled because small parts that can become detached pose a risk of young children choking.

Makers Vivid are urging anyone who has bought the toy to return them as soon as possible to the retailer for a full refund.

Little Tikes Activity Garden Play Centre, which had been sold by Argos, has also been recalled over fears that children’s fingers can become trapped. People are being urged to call freephone line 0800 0113462 with Argos saying it is working with the supplier to redesign the toy and will contact owners by February 22.

Meanwhile Mini Cupcake Surprise, sold by toy shop chain Smyths, which has a branch at Longwater Retail Park in Costessey, has been recalled because it does not comply with standards for chemicals. The affected toys were sold between April 2017 and January 2018 and relate to batch 1613. They can be returned to Smyths for a full refund.