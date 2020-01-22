Search

Advanced search

Toy maker's sales boost thanks to kids wanting to play 'good old-fashioned board games'

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 January 2020

Orchard Toys' MD Simon Newbery. Pic: Archant

Orchard Toys' MD Simon Newbery. Pic: Archant

A Norfolk toy firm which supplies more than 3m products world-wide reckons its success is down to the appeal of traditional games that entice children away from gadgets.

A winning team; Orchard Toys celebrates success at the London Toy Industry Awards. Pictured left to right; Ali Brown, marketing manager, Simon Newbery MD, Alan Simpson, chairman of the Toy Retail Association and Simon Prest, Orchard Toys' sales director. Pic: submittedA winning team; Orchard Toys celebrates success at the London Toy Industry Awards. Pictured left to right; Ali Brown, marketing manager, Simon Newbery MD, Alan Simpson, chairman of the Toy Retail Association and Simon Prest, Orchard Toys' sales director. Pic: submitted

Orchard Toys, based in Wymondham, saw a staggering 14-16% growth last year and now supplies 800-1,000 customers across the globe including major retailers like London's Hamleys as well as locally, Langleys, Kerrison Toys and Jarrold. Orchard makes toys too, specialising in board games using recycled materials created in Wymondham and across the UK but with all design, packing and despatch of products done locally.

MORE: Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The warehouse at Orchard Toys at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe warehouse at Orchard Toys at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Orchard Toys, which celebrates its 50th birthday next year, focuses on making games for youngsters which aid learning while being fun too. And it's such games, which keep children off their gadgets, which are apparently making a come-back.

Simon Prest, sales director, said: "Parents are realising that when a child has been on a gadget, when they've finished, they can be quite low, they are drained from playing but with a board game, it invigorates them, and they are less aggressive. It also brings families together to play a game. However, we do try and embrace technology as well by linking some of our games to apps."

He said Orchard had made changes in recent years, avoiding making products anymore using plastic - such as dice shakers and small toy spiders.

The firm was founded in Nottingham but relocated to Norfolk 14 years ago when the business was taken over by the founder's son-in-law, who came from the county.

Production at Orchard Toys at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYProduction at Orchard Toys at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Prest was speaking to this newspaper from London after Orchard won the UK Supplier of the Year award at the Toy Industry Awards. The firm was nominated by retailers and then judged by a panel on criteria such as supplying goods on time, packed well and which then sold well too.

Mr Prest predicted generally, there would be a resurgence in popularity of superhero action figures such as Batman and even Barbie becoming more popular again. However, he said their best-seller remained a simple but much-loved Shopping List game whereby players pick a trolley or basket they must fill with cardboard supermarket items, aiding memory and literacy skills.

Simon Prest, sales director at Orchard Toys at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSimon Prest, sales director at Orchard Toys at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Simon Newbery, managing director, at Orchard Toys at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSimon Newbery, managing director, at Orchard Toys at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

A best-seller in Orchard Toys' top products, Match and Spell. PICTURE: Denise BradleyA best-seller in Orchard Toys' top products, Match and Spell. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Orchard Toys' best-selling game, which encourages children away from their gadgets. Pic: ArchantOrchard Toys' best-selling game, which encourages children away from their gadgets. Pic: Archant

Some of Orchard Toys' best-selling games. Pic: ArchantSome of Orchard Toys' best-selling games. Pic: Archant

Orchard Toys in Wymondham Picture by: Sonya DuncanOrchard Toys in Wymondham Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Britannia Enterprises sells ice cream van in bid to offset £600,000 debt

The food truck sold by Britannia Enterprises - formerly run by Davina Tanner (inset) - to offset some of its debt. Picture: East Anglian Motor Auctions/Archant

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-1 Premier League defeat against Tottenham

Teemu Pukki is slipped in by Todd Cantwell for a big first half chance in Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Championship shotputter auctions trainers for charity

Sophie McKinna at the England AAA championships, Manchester, 2019. PHOTO: Sophie McKinna.

Greater Anglia apologises after long delays following blocked line

Passengers on the 4.30pm train between London Liverpool Street and Norwich had to be evacuated after the train hit a deer. Picture: @Istarlingphoto on Twitter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists