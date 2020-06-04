A historic townhouse for sale with an unusual feature you don’t expect
PUBLISHED: 08:39 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 04 June 2020
This £585,000 home over four floors in one of Norwich’s most historic streets looks like part of a terraced row.
But when you go around to the rear, you actually have a structure with the most beautiful leaded window jutting out with an arch, intricate scalloped edging and two shields.
The house is number 84, Upper St Giles Street, home to restaurants including Hickman’s and Bread Source bakery and cafe. It is thought to date to the mid 18th century and is Grade II listed with a basement and two upper floors. Inside you’ve got many beautiful original features including exposed beams, timber flooring and fireplaces. There is a hall and sitting room on the ground floor with a bedroom/living room and bathroom on the first with two more bedrooms on the top floor. In the basement is a games room and shower room. Outside the house, for sale with Strutt & Parker, is a private enclosed south-facing patio garden and permit parking.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.