Search

Advanced search

Love Local: Norfolk town’s new problem as it tries to bounce back after lockdown

08 July, 2020 - 06:30
Nick Lee outside Broadland Travel in North Walsham. Pictures: David Bale

Nick Lee outside Broadland Travel in North Walsham. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

Many business owners have just opened their doors for the first time in several months, and reporter DAVID BALE visited North Walsham town centre to see how independent shops were getting on post lockdown.

Ian Jackson outside Sam's Pets in North Walsham. Pictures: David BaleIan Jackson outside Sam's Pets in North Walsham. Pictures: David Bale

Businesses want to get back to some kind of normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

But in North Walsham the new normal includes a pedestrianised main shopping street, which traders don’t want.

Traders and shoppers protested against the town centre road closures, which were introduced by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), on Monday, July 6.

Colin Page, owner of CD Page confectioner and tobacconist in North Walsham. Pictures: David BaleColin Page, owner of CD Page confectioner and tobacconist in North Walsham. Pictures: David Bale

The council said it had implemented social distancing measures to help protect shoppers and store staff.

It has also closed off the Market Place to traffic, which means that priceless car parking spaces are unavailable.

The council said the measures were temporary and would be reviewed monthly, but businesses claim it has brought a new lockdown and stifled the green shoots of recovery that were emerging.

Robert Morton, from the family-run business Mortons footwear repairs, said they had been “fairly steady” since reopening a few weeks ago, with customers eager to return after the lockdown.

Rob Scammell outside Cafe Kitale in North Walsham. Pictures: David BaleRob Scammell outside Cafe Kitale in North Walsham. Pictures: David Bale

But he said the council’s actions had damaged recovery.

He said: “Those car parking bays are so valuable as North Walsham is known as a pop-in place.

“We get people coming in just to have a key cut. We’re off the main street so the guys in the market will be even more affected. The public may be all for it, but they’ve got nothing to lose from it.

“We’ve been 35 years in town and were in Cromer before that.”

Andrew Morton at the family-run Mortons footwear repairs in North Walsham. Pictures: David BaleAndrew Morton at the family-run Mortons footwear repairs in North Walsham. Pictures: David Bale

Colin Page, who owns CD Page tobacconist and confectioner, has been allowed to remain open for most of the lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “It is early days but I cannot see anything positive about pedestrianisation yet.

“Monday was about 30 to 50pc down in trade for us, compared to the previous week. We had a difficult time with coronavirus and with the gas mains work in the town. We’re just getting back on our feet, with things looking up, and now this.”

Christopher Smith at Smiths jewellers and pawnbrokers in North Walsham. Pictures: David BaleChristopher Smith at Smiths jewellers and pawnbrokers in North Walsham. Pictures: David Bale

MORE: ‘They have put us back in lockdown’ - town traders and shoppers protest against road closures

Nick Lee, director of Broadland Travel, said: “It was going well or steadily growing, until this week

“The travel industry has only started taking bookings in the last week, but the pedestrianisation has already stopped one potential customer from visiting me, and I don’t think it will leave any business unaffected.”

Asked what lessons he had learned from the coronavirus pandemic, he said: “Don’t let it happen again. As a business I should have reacted faster in dealing with cutting costs. But by the time you follow the government guidance, it’s too late.”

Ian Jackson, owner of Sam’s Pets, said his shop had been open throughout the coronovirus lockdown, as it was classed as essential.

He said: “Last week it was getting back to normal standard, and returning to being busy. The council wants to reduce queues on the street, and has succeeded in getting rid of customers. Let’s hope they keep holding their weekly reviews.”

Christopher Smith, who owns Smiths jewellers and pawnbrokers, said: “We opened about three weeks ago and it was busier then than it is now. I think the council’s aim is to make this area pedestrianised, but I don’t think it’s going to work. “But we’ll just have to suck it and see.”

Rob Scamnmell owns Cafe Kitale, which has just had a £90,000 makeover with four new en-suite bedrooms at the back, and reopened on Monday, July 4.

He said: “It was our first day opening for four months. We hit about 60pc of our previous trade, which we were quite impressed with. We’ve got so much space out the front here, that we can do social distancing that others cannot.

“But I’m against pedestrianisation as I don’t think it’s necessary.”

• The Eastern Daily Press launched the Love Local campaign to encourage people to spend within our region and give the independent industry a vital boost.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis aged 22’

Holly Ridgeon, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 22. Picture: Holly Ridgeon

Small but perfectly formed: see inside this pretty little cottage for sale in north Norfolk

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys

‘Things may never be the same again’: Garage owners bemoan MOT holiday

A & D Garage Services, Drayton Road. Pic: A & D Garage Services

Public thanked for ‘restraint’ as A&E numbers rise

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and James Paget University Hospital have thanked the public for restraint over the July 4 weekend. Picture: Archant

Fish and chip shop reopens for first time since lockdown

Fish and chip shop The Frying Machine in Thorpe St Andrew has reopened for the first time since lockdown. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Watford

Teemu Pukki is put under pressure from Watford's Will Hughes in Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Things may never be the same again’: Garage owners bemoan MOT holiday

A & D Garage Services, Drayton Road. Pic: A & D Garage Services

Hoax call warning after coastguard and lifeboat search

Hunstanton Coastguard team went out after a hoax call. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard

‘I’m really cautious’ - Japanese restaurant owner says he is in no rush to reopen

Owner and chef Shun Tomii at Shiki Japanese restaurant. Photo: Neil Perry

A11 and A47 delays expected due to abnormal load

An abnormal load will travel through Norfolk along the A11 and A47 on Thursday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY