Live like Royalty in part of a Victorian mansion for £300,000

The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

You can live in one of Norfolk's grand houses set in 16 acres of palatial parkland - in a two-bedroom wing just gone up for sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

The town house in Blofield Hall, near Norwich, comes with luxuries such as a cinema room and there's a gardener to keep the grounds looking beautiful.

And you get to live in a mansion which was built in 1890 and originally owned by a tea merchant who imported Japanese trees, including acers, which cover the grounds.

MORE: What were the biggest failures on the high sttreet in 2019?

The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

The hall was owned at the turn of the century by a Major William Harker and his wife, Margaret. Major Harker hailed from Yorkshire and had served in South Africa. He went on to learn farm management and the couple moved to the hall in 1903.

The Harkers did much for the village, funding the parish hall, named after Mrs Harker, as well as donating recreational land for use in 1922. Mrs Harker became involved in many village activities as well as setting up Red Cross detachments at the hall.

After the Harkers, who had two daughters, died the house fell out of private ownership and later became a convalescent home for returning soldiers after the Second World War.

The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

After that, it became a private boarding school before being converted into nine separate homes in the original old wing and seven in a new one.

The property for sale in the original house comes with a hall, a large reception room with original features including a stunning feature fireplace, decorative picture rails and a large bay window. There is also a kitchen/breakfast room, cloakroom and on the second floor, a shower room and two bedrooms, one which has been converted into a cinema room.

Outside, the hall is approached down a long tree-lined drive with electric security gates. The town house comes with a cart shed and private parking as well outdoor furniture and a gas-fired BBQ.

It's also ideal for commuting into the city as it's only a 20-minute drive away. Estate agent Jamie Minors, of Minors & Brady who are selling the town house, said: "The property offers generous and sociable accommodation less than twenty minutes to Norwich or the coastline in a sought after location."

The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch: