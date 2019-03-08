Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

It's not about the price-tag. Magic Mike movie star Channing Tatum and famous singer Jessie J's move to the region will give tourism a boost, say bosses.

Singer Jessie J, who is going to be moving to Suffolk with Channing Tatum, it is reported. Pic Jen O'Neill Singer Jessie J, who is going to be moving to Suffolk with Channing Tatum, it is reported. Pic Jen O'Neill

The US actor, renowned for playing a dancer in the film Magic Mike and its sequel as well as other movies like 21 Jump Street and Dear John, is reported to have rented a mansion with a pool, tennis court and large gardens near Bury St Edmunds.

He recently announced he was coming off social media and is said to have chosen the home near the historic market town to seek some solace. He will be living there with his partner, Brit singer Jessie J, known for being a former judge on TV's The Voice but also for hits like Price Tag and Do It Like a Dude.

Interestingly, their neighbours will be supermodel Claudia Schiffer and film producer and director Matthew Vaughn, who are known to own the Tudor mansion, Coldham Hall near Bury St Edmunds.

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA. Pic: Archant Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA. Pic: Archant

But why is the region in such hot demand? Louis de Soissons, head of the residential team at Savills, with offices in Norfolk and Suffolk, said: "It's no surprise that so many of those with celebrity status desire to live in Norfolk and Suffolk. The virtues of the region are endless. We have one of the longest coastlines in the UK, fabulous beaches, glorious countryside and wonderful restaurants. People tend to keep themselves to themselves so they can enjoy their time incognito in relative privacy.

Tarnia Robertson, MD of Ufford Park Woodbridge hotel, golf and spa in Suffolk, said: "It's great news for the region and really helps put Suffolk on the map. People see a celebrity has moved to an area and then google that area, and think 'I'll go there.' We saw an incredible response in the area when Gordon Brown had a holiday near Southwold a few years ago. We'd definitely welcome Channing and Jessie J - and it's very private for them here."

Louis de Soissons, head of residential at Savills. Pic: contributed Louis de Soissons, head of residential at Savills. Pic: contributed

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents, said: "Value for money would seem an obvious reason for the trend. One can buy a small country estate in Norfolk or Suffolk for the same price as a penthouse flat in Knightsbridge. Proximity to London is another important factor with improved rail and road links to the capital. However, the biggest reason is that celebrities can blend in here and we don't make too much fuss about their presence amongst us."

