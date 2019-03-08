Search

Tourism bosses ready for bumper bank holiday as Norfolk heats up

PUBLISHED: 14:53 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 23 August 2019

Visitors young and old have flocked to Amazona Zoo in Cromer. Picture: SIMON FINLAY PHOTOGRAPHY

With a heatwave pencilled in for the bank holiday, tourism bosses across the county are getting ready for a packed weekend.

Amazona Zoo in Cromer has had a bumper summer. Picture: SubmittedAmazona Zoo in Cromer has had a bumper summer. Picture: Submitted

The Met Office has issued the level three Heatwave Action warning, which covers Norfolk and Waveney, from 9am on Saturday until 9am on Monday.

This weekend is set to be the hottest on record, with temperatures reaching 31C in some part of Norfolk on Sunday.

And the news bodes well for outdoor activities such as Cromer's Amazona Zoo.

Owner Bennie Cabbell Manners said: "We are up eight per cent on August of last year. We've had a brilliant summer season so far."

Owner of Fielding Cottages Sam Steggles. Picture: ANTONY KELLYOwner of Fielding Cottages Sam Steggles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Cabbell Manners put this year's success down to investment in the zoo, as well as a new campsite nearby which has boosted footfall through the seaside town.

Experience-based activities elsewhere in the county have also been flourishing.

Fielding Cottage Holidays in Honingham has three barn style cottages and offer goats cheese making courses.

It also has a caravan site and pizza nights on certain Friday nights in the summer.

Management at the holiday site has said this bank holiday they are "packed", and that the summer overall has been extremely busy.

Owner Sam Steggles said: "We are in a great location in the heart of Norfolk to explore the county. On site we have our goats cheese making courses, fabulous walks and bike rides and it is a perfect rural retreat to relax. Our new hot tub has been a major hit with the lovely weather."

He added: "It's all very positive. We are packed out for the bank holiday, and our guests give us excellent feedback which results in repeat visits.

"Our cheese making courses have taken off and we are up on last year, of course we are very grateful for the support from the Leader Grant that allowed this to happen."

For those heading out this bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has issued a warning to be safe in the heat.

They said: "Keep drinking fluids. If there's anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do."

