Businesses get a late bank holiday boost - thanks to the weather

Adam Goymour, company director at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, made sure staff had an ice-cream on Bank Holiday Monday. Adam is pictured far left. Pic: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Tourism bosses were basking in the heat of the sizzling bank holiday weekend declaring: "We're ending the summer on a high."

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Galton and Tracy Blackiston at No 1 Cromer. Pic Simon Finlay Photography Galton and Tracy Blackiston at No 1 Cromer. Pic Simon Finlay Photography

At The Fish Shop, Roughton, near Cromer, the owners reckoned they were 25% up in sales compared to a normal bank holiday Monday.

A spokeswoman said: "It was our best bank holiday Monday all year as people headed back home from the coast and decided to stop off for fish and chips."

Just up the road at No 1, Cromer fish and chips, such was the demand that people queued all the way down the road on Monday evening with Wayne Blackham, general manager saying, it was a "record-breaking weekend".

At Banham Zoo, near Diss and Africa Alive! at Kessingland, Suffolk, takings were about 20% down on what bosses had forecast for the weekend, however they still welcomed about 1,100-1,200 people through the doors on each of the three days.

Fish and chips at Henry's of Hunstanton Picture: Archant Fish and chips at Henry's of Hunstanton Picture: Archant

David Field, CEO of the Zoological Society of East Anglia, said: "People were taking advantage of the glorious weather and heading to the coast and who can blame them? Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! are great places to visit whatever the weather."

MORE: Date announced for opening of new ten-pin bowling alley

David Field, CEO of the Zoological Society of East Anglia, heading up both Africa Alive! and Banham Zoo. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant. David Field, CEO of the Zoological Society of East Anglia, heading up both Africa Alive! and Banham Zoo. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

At Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, one of the attractions, Dippy's Splash Zone was closed for a short while because of a technical hitch but visitor numbers were still an impressive 26% up on last year.

Adam Goymour, director and park manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: "Our blisteringly sunny 'Roarr-some' Norfolk bank holiday brought out all our amazing dinosaur fans. We are pleased to say that the feedback and comments our crew received over the whole weekend were so positive."

Jane Wallis, who opened a new fish and chip shop restaurant, Henry's of Hunstanton in the town's old Heritage Centre, running an ice cream shop next door, said: "It's been fantastic for me as an individual, but also fantastic for the town, with Hunstanton being a seaside town, if the weather had been poor, it would have been so difficult. We are mainly independents and it means we can end the summer on a high instead of a low.

"When we knew the forecast was going to be good, we went big on our order of stock, so that we wouldn't run out but we must have got through thousands and thousands of portions of fish."

The first floor window which was damaged at Paula Gundry Interiors in Westlgate, Norwich. Pic: Paula Gundry The first floor window which was damaged at Paula Gundry Interiors in Westlgate, Norwich. Pic: Paula Gundry

But it wasn't all smiles because at Paula Gundry Interiors in Westlegate, Norwich, when they opened up on Monday, they found someone had thrown something at one of their first floor windows, damaging the glass. Owner of the business, Paula Gundry said: "Thanks to the thugs who vandalised our first floor window on what was otherwise a wonderful bank holiday weekend."

You may also want to watch: