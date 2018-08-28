Star-studded line-up announced for 21st anniversary Folk on the Pier Festival

US band Truckstop Honeymoon, who are appearing at this year's Folk on the Pier Festival.

A top notch line-up has been announced for Cromer’s annual Folk on the Pier Festival, which marks its 21st anniversary this year.

Oysterband, who are headlining at this year's Folk on the Pier Festival.

The three-day event, which runs from May 10-12, will be celebrating its landmark birthday in style, with performances by some of folk rock’s most highly regarded stars from the UK and beyond.

Festival-goers will be able to choose from six full-length concerts, each of which will feature a headline artist, as well as two other well-known acts.

Jamie Smiths Mabon, who will be performing at this year's Folk on the Pier Festival.

The first of these gets underway on Friday, May 10, with sets by The Bounty Hounds, singer songwriter Eric Sedge and acclaimed duo Barry Coope and John Tams.

Festival favourite Richard Digance kicks off an eclectic evening programme with his signature quirky songs and wry sense of humour, with Jamie Smith’s Mabon also making a welcome return.

Festival favourite Richard Digance, who will be bringing his signature songs and stories to this year's event.

Headlining will be Listen, Listen a six piece band named after a song by Fairport Convention lead singer Sandy Denny, who died in 1978 aged 31.

Folk on the Pier patron Ashley Hutchings will be teaming up with Becky Mills for Saturday’s opening set, with US band Truckstop Honeymoon followed by Tickled Pink.

Folk on the Pier organiser Scott Butler, who helped found the event 21 years ago.

Saturday evening opens with songs and stories from Anthony John Clarke, followed by Roving Crows, and singer songwriter ensemble Daphne’s Flight, while

Sunday takes on a party atmosphere with Spanish-based Track Dogs, husband and wife duo Megson and eight-piece band Merry Hell.

Local duo Fran McGillivray & Mike Burke will round off the evening with blues-inspired original songs and covers, with ‘wild man of the accordion’ Eddy Jay teaming up with ‘master of the mouth harp’ Will Pound.

The festival promises to finish in style, with the final set performed by multi award-winning group Oysterband.

Folk on the Pier organiser Scott Butler, whose love of the genre inspired the first festival in 1999, said the event would continue, “as long as folk rock continues to roll.” He added: “Having Oysterband as our final act is the perfect way to close the festival this year, they are by far one of the most requested artists by our audiences.”

Tickets (priced £20 afternoon concerts, £23 evening concerts) are available from the Pavilion Theatre box office on 01263 512495 and from www.thecromerpier.com

For more information visit www.folkonthepier.co.uk