Norwich restaurant in TripAdvisor's top 5 up for sale

(L-R) Máté Kelemen and his father, Robert, have ran Goulash House for two and half years. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

A Norwich restaurant which is in TripAdvisor's top five is up for sale after two and half years in business.

Goulash House is one of the top five restaurants in Norwich on Tripadvisor. Picture: Ruth Lawes Goulash House is one of the top five restaurants in Norwich on Tripadvisor. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Goulash House, in St Stephens Road, won Tripadvisor's Certificate of Excellence award this year and had a spell as the number one restaurant in Norwich but is on sale so the owner can retire.

The owner, Robert Kelemen, runs the Hungarian restaurant with his 25-year-old son, Máté, and will use proceeds to fund his retirement in Spain where he will join his wife.

The 54-year-old from Gyor in Hungary said: "Business has been really good here but in Hungary we retire much younger and I am already past the age of retirement!"

The pork dish with bacon rind Picture: Patrick Widdess The pork dish with bacon rind Picture: Patrick Widdess

The family-run restaurant opened in January 2017 and was the first of its kind in the region. It is believed to be one of only seven Hungarian restaurants in the UK.

Mr Keleman said that Hungarian food is "unique" and that when he started the restaurant he wanted "to show everyone in Norwich traditional, Hungarian food."

The restaurant serves authentic dishes such as beef stew and dumplings and the large portion sizes and quality have been popular with customers.

Pancakes stuffed with cottage cheese Picture: Patrick Widdess Pancakes stuffed with cottage cheese Picture: Patrick Widdess

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "It's a real treat and a novelty. The boar goulash was legendary but the cucumber and gherkin side dishes were heavenly."

Another Tripadvisor reviewer said: "After hearing good things about Goulash House, I wanted to check it out. It's filling and full of flavour. The portions were really generous and the goulash itself had a lovely, deep flavour."

Mr Kelemen previously ran restaurants in Grantham and Stamford with his son, but came to Norwich to join family members who were studying at the University of East Anglia.

He said: "I love Norwich. I had a very good feeling about it when I came here. It's quiet and peaceful.

"All of our customers are very friendly and I enjoy it at the weekends when large groups come in. I will be sad to leave."

He remained tight-lipped about potential buyers and said he "did not know" what the future holds for the restaurant.

The leasehold is £80,000 and the premise is licensed for alcohol.

Read our review of Goulash House https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/review-of-goulash-house-norwich-1-5679278