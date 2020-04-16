Search

Holiday park becomes ‘community of heroes’ as boss offers it up for free use by NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 17:31 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 16 April 2020

Tingdene team members Caroline Clarke and Greg Doggett at Tingdene Broadlands Park & Marina who received cupcakes as a thank you from local organisation Baking A Difference. Pic; submitted

The boss of an East Anglian holiday park complex closed because of coronavirus is filling it with nurses, doctors and key workers.

Gred Doggett, general manager at Tingdene Broadlands Park and Marina, Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft is offering the facilities as accommodation for any NHS staff and key workers needing to be away from home or to self-isolate.

MORE: Couple home after Goa lockdown ordeal say: ‘We probably won’t go back next year’

And after recently offering it up, he has been inundated with enquiries and currently is almost full with people ranging from paramedics, respiratory specialists, nurses and police officers.

He said: “It really is a small community of heroes staying here, and it is a pleasure to be able to look after and support them during their time of need.”

And in recognition for their support during the crisis, the park itself recently received a box of cupcakes as a thank you from local organisation Baking a Difference.

Although the park is almost full you can contact them if in need of accommodation on 0800 270 7727 or email enquiries@holidaysforallseasons.co.uk

