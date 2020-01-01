Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

A Grade II listed barn converted into a hotel with a permanent wedding marquee set in 2.7 acres of landscaped gardens is for sale for offers in the region of £2.25m.

Timbers Country Lodge, Lynn Road, Fincham, near King's Lynn is a Grade II listed barn with 46 en suite bedrooms divided over six buildings, a restaurant, two conference rooms and a luxury wedding marquee.

The hotel is said to be up for sale because its businessman owner, Colin Claxton, is retiring.

Timbers is a major complex with the huge converted historic barn as well as wooden chalets, log cabins and a cottage.

Inside the barn provides a large open plan bar and restaurant which is traditional in style with a bar servery, exposed beams and an open fireplace. Adjacent to the restaurant area is the Forge function room with offices and storage. On the first floor is the Hayloft function room with exposed beams.

The Hayloft seats up to 80 people, the Forge; up to 28 and the marquee seats 150 guests.

All the hotel bedrooms are en-suite and include flat-screen TVs, loose furniture, tea and coffee making facilities and hairdryers, state the agent details.

The hotel accommodation includes seven family rooms, six twin rooms, 27 double rooms and five singles.

Adam Bullas, director of Savills who are marketing the property for sale, said: "It is frequented by destination and local customers for pub and restaurant use, staying guests looking to explore the area and also for those utilising the venue for functions and weddings. The venue has received many accolades and has been awarded four stars by Visit England for its accommodation.

"For the year end December 31, 2018 the venue generated a net turnover of £891,948. The vendor is selling for retirement purposes and therefore we believe the opportunity exists for an enterprising owner operator to acquire, convert some of the lodge to owner's/manager's accommodation and push the business forward."

Mr Claxton was contacted for a comment.