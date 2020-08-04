Couple list cattery with space for 95 pets and home for sale for £850,000

Owners of Timbers cattery, Wendy and Graham Jones. Pic: Timbers Archant

A couple selling one of Norfolk’s biggest catteries say they’ll miss “each and every” one of their furry guests.

The cattery which is for sale. Pic: Timbers The cattery which is for sale. Pic: Timbers

Wendy and Graham Jones have run Timbers in Tharston, near Long Stratton, for 16 years and now board cats from the grown-up children of former customers.

But they are now selling the individually heated chalet accommodation for felines on holiday, as well as their own four bedroom house, as they plan to retire.

Mrs Jones, a former teacher, and her husband, who ran his own consultancy business, took over an existing cattery but extended and improved it creating individual units for the cats.

The cattery which is for sale. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby The cattery which is for sale. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby

The cattery was completely refitted in 2016 and because it’s so large, able to house up to 95 cats, they have five staff.

“There’s a lot of cuddling of the cats,” said Mrs Jones. “We’ll miss each and every cat, they’re all individuals and we know so many of the owners, we’re like one big family. We have always loved animals and the business would suit a dynamic younger, cat-loving family.”

Wendy Jones in a visor at the cattery. Pic: Timbers. Wendy Jones in a visor at the cattery. Pic: Timbers.

The cattery, which charges £10 a day for individual cats, has 35 chalets in the garden and the facilities have a five-star animal welfare rating from South Norfolk Council. The cattery did have to close during the coronavirus outbreak but has reopened and is full this month.

Special safety measures have been introduced including the wearing of visors and increased cleaning to ensure the animals are safe.

The business is for sale alongside the couple’s four bedroom house.

The cattery which is for sale. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby The cattery which is for sale. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby

Selling agents Everett, Masson & Furby said: “We are delighted to bring to the market what is, in our opinion, one of the highest quality boarding catteries that we have had the pleasure of being appointed to sell.”

Its name derives from a Swedish timber frame building which is used as a reception room and office for the cattery, meaning the house is completely separate from the business.

One cat owner who left her pet at the cattery described the couple as “amazing people” in a previous review.

